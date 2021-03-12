News

COVID-19: Umahi, wife, deputy, commissioners vaccinated

Posted on

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, his wife, Rachael, deputy governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe and wife, members of the State Executive Council and the Local Government Chairmen were yesterday vaccinated against the COVID- 19 less than 24 hours after taking delivery of the vaccine in the state. Umahi and Igwe were vaccinated by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike at the Governor’s office, New Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki. Speaking after receiving the vaccine, Umahi warned against commercialization of the vaccination which he said would create room for flooding the state with fake vaccine.

He, however, directed his deputy to monitor strictly the process of the vaccination and to ensure that those stipulated to receive the vaccine were all captured in the 13 local government areas of the state. He maintained that the vaccination should not be made compulsory but encouraged health workers, people above 60 years of age and others to ensure they receive the vaccine to protect them from the dangers of the pandemic. Umahi said: “We must ensure strict monitoring of the vaccination because if we did not monitor it closely, there are two things that will start happening, you will see the vaccine going outside the coffees of the ministry and then the people will be asked to pay money. “They will ask the people to pay money to be vaccinated.

Then the fake covid 19 vaccination will also come in and that will kill our people. I don’t want anything that will kill our people. So I want this vaccination to be properly monitored. “I want everyone that will be vaccinated to fill a form and that form must be signed by the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Health before the vaccination will take place. The Deputy Governor must send to me daily how many persons have been vaccinated and at the end of every week the cumulative figure of the number of persons vaccinated.”

Giving a breakdown of those to be vaccinated, Umahi said that member state House of Assembly would be allocated 1, 000 doses, Federal Teach-ing Hospital Abakaliki 4, 000, the State Exco, their spouses and their children above 18 years, members of the judiciary 1, 000 and security agencies 4, 000.

Our Reporters

