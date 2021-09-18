News

COVID-19: UN pledges support to Enugu, says $73m spent so far in Nigeria

The United Nations (UN) at the weekend announced that it has so far mobilised a total of $73 million in support of Nigeria’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic. The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, made this known to journalists after a meeting with officials of Enugu State Ministry of Health during a visit to appraise the Ministry’s efforts in combating the pandemic in the state. He explained that the global body established what it called a ‘basket fund’ to mobilise the resources from multiple channels.

The UN Representative and his team, who were accompanied by officials of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Enugu office, had earlier paid a courtesy call on the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, where he commended the efforts of the Enugu state government so far in responding to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking, Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi used the opportunity to debunk insinuations that the state had relaxed her efforts in combating the pandemic, hence the rise in the daily figures of new infections. His words: “There is no time the Ministry of Health or the Emergency Operation Centre or the State Government has relaxed its efforts in fighting Covid-19. What is just showing in the data is what is evident in every other part of the world and in Nigeria also.

