COVID-19: UNDP supports 9,600 families with $1.2m unconditional cash transfer

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) yesterday said it has commenced unconditional cash transfer support programme to over 9,600 vulnerable families In Kano State. The UNDP cash transfer support programme, according to the Country Director, Mr. Muhammad Yahya, was under the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund.

He said 9,600 families were targeted in Kano while 2,500 Small Scale Entrepreneurs and Start-ups would be funded for Business Continuity or start-ups under this Cash Transfer.

Yahya noted that Kano was enjoying N457.7 million that would entail quick implementation as well as transparent and trackable intervention to address the development impact of COVID- 19 in selected locations and safeguard national progress towards the SDGs.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Saadiya Farouk Umar, said the Federal Government would be consistent in maintaining social investment policies for the quest of national development to be feasible and realistic in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking while officially launching cash and food assistance for vulnerable people in Kano in the wake of the pandemic at the Kano Government House yesterday, Farouk said rendering humanitarian assistance to the less-privileged in the face of a certain calamity, had been one of the major cardinal thrust of the Nuhammadu Buhari administration, adding that it was the prime objective of the Federal Government to lift about 100 million Nigerians out of the vicious circle of poverty, misery and deprivation.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Nura Alkali, pointed out that the pandemic had been a detestable global phenomenon that had wreaked havoc on countries and that Nigeria’s concerted effort was also intensified to create the leeway for strategic partnership with notable international development partners willing to assist most vulnerable Nigerians directly affected by humanitarian catastrophe.

According to her, the social investment policies enunciated by the Federal Government was aimed at gingering the confidence of every Nigerian in the effort to bail the country out of the biting fangs of poverty, misery and wanton deprivation, positing that the Cash and Food Assistance to the most vulnerable people across the nation, was designed to have a sustainable impact on one million Nigerians.

She called on those saddled with the task of distributing the cash and food donation to the affected beneficiaries to be fully guided by the spirit of transparency and the ability to live above board in the execution of their noble and assigned responsibilities.

Speaking earlier, European Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Keil Kashen, said the European Union had spent s whopping 50 million euros in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, adding that Kano had appreciably made considerable inroad in sustaining the fight against the pandemic that had taken a heavy toll on human capital across the globe

