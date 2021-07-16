News

COVID-19: UNILAG extends deadline for students to vacate halls of residence

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), yesterday announced the extension of the deadline issued to students to vacate halls of residence to prevent COVID-19 spread. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate of the university had, after an emergency meeting on Wednesday, directed all students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect. The aim is to further check the spread of COVID- 19 on campus. The senate also directed that the halls of residence would be locked indefinitely, and advised students to move all their personal effects at once. It said lectures for the remaining part of the semester would be delivered virtually. However, the institution in a statement issued by its Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs Nonye Oguama, said the deadline had been extended from noon of Thursday to noon of today (Friday). She said the extension was to ease the burden of transportation on the students.

Oguama said the university had dissociated itself from a report asking the students to return to campus on Monday. She said: “This is fake news and did not originate from the university,” stressing that the report was malicious and misleading. Oguuama noted that the lives of the students were of paramount concern to the university, urging the students and the general public to disregard the information, saying that lectures for the remaining part of the semester would be delivered virtually with effect from July 26.

Our Reporters

