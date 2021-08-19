News Top Stories

COVID-19: UNILAG reopens hostels, set to conduct physical exams

The authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka have approved the reopening of hostelstostudentsfromAugust26. The varsity’s authorities also approved the commencement of the second semester examinations physically on campus. A statement issued to the students on Tuesday night, stated that the reopening was coming six weeks after the closure of hostels and suspension of physical lectures to prevent the spread COVID-19 on campus. The statement was titled: ‘Important notice: Schedule of accommodation of bonafide students with allocated bedspaces in hostels for second semester 2019- 2020 in-person examination’.

The statement reads: “On the authority of Senate, the University presents this schedule to accommodate legal occupants in the hostels for the In-Person 2nd semester 2019_2020 examinations. “Eligible Students are expected to abide strictly by the schedule and guidelines for admittance into the Halls of Residence. “(They) must be registered for the 2nd semester 2019-2020 session, present coloured Exam Docket for 2nd semester 2019-2020 Exams, present a bottle of hand sanitizer (Minimum of 500ml), present at least 10 face masks, wear face mask into and out of the hostels at all times, must use their allocated bed spaces.

