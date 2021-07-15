COVID-19: UNILAG Senate directs students to vacate hostels

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) yesterday ordered the immediate closure of the university hostels and directed the students to vacate all the halls of residence following the reported cases of COVID-19 on the campus. T he directive followed Tuesday’s report in New Telegraph that some female students in Moremi Hall of residence of the institution were reported to have contracted coronavirus.

The school’s management, led by the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, were said to have held a meeting yesterday, which some sources in the university told New Telegraph that would not have been unconnected with the issue. But, yesterday, the university Senate, in a statement made available to journalists, entitled: “Immediate closure of hostels to check the spread of COVID-19 on campus,” directed that all students should vacate the halls of residence latest by 12noon today (Thursday) in order to check the spread of the virus on campus.

This was as the Senate, in the statement signed by the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, said that no access would be granted to any student after 12 noon today to remain in the halls of residence as the hostels will be locked indefinitely. However, in order not to halt the students’ academic activities, the management insisted that lectures for the rest of the semester would be delivered virtually with effect from July 26, 2021. The statement reads in part: “To check the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the university Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021.

“No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July. The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.”

Given the directive, the Senate, the highest academic organ in the university, which organises and controls teaching in the university, and promotes university research and comprising the Vice-Chancellor (Chairman), Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Deans, all Professors, Heads of Academic Departments, Directors of Academic Units, University Librarian, and Representatives of Faculties, said that the decision had become imperative and unavoidable following the rising cases of coronavirus infection on the campus. Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the university’s chapter of the Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Olushola Sowunmi, described the Senate’s action as the “best decision to have been taken for this particular situation.”

The union leader, who also described the coronavirus cases on the campus as a dangerous one, told New Telegraph on phone that: “As a university, we are responsible to the students, and hence the university should do everything humanly possible to protect them.” He, however, noted that since the students are vulnerable and cannot be controlled, the Senate acted well and promptly to have ordered the closure and directed the students to vacate the hostels immediately so as to prevent the spread of the virus. “The closure is in line with the proactiveness of the university’s management to save the students and prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus,” Sowunmi added.

The university through the Medical Centre had on Tuesday assured all members of the university community that all necessary actions have been taken regarding this potential threat of COVID-19 in the university community in line with the Federal and Lagos State government guidelines. Meanwhile, the chairman of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dele Ashiru, also hinted that the decision was imperative in the face of what he described as an imminent third wave of the pandemic in Lagos, and the campus in particular. The ASUU Chair said the new development is a vindication of his union’s earlier position on the inadequate protective facilities against the pandemic on Nigerian campuses.

Like this: Like Loading...