COVID-19: UNILAG Senate directs students to vacate hostels

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of the university hostels and directed the students to vacate all the halls of residence following the reported cases of COVID-19 on the campus.

The directive followed Tuesday’s report in New Telegraph that some female students in Moremi Hall of residence of the institution were reported to have contracted coronavirus.

The school’s management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, were said to have held a meeting yesterday, which some sources in the university told New Telegraph that would not have been unconnected with the issue.

But, on Wednesday, the university’s Senate, in a statement made available to journalists, entitled: “Immediate closure of hostels to check the spread of COVID-19 on campus,” directed that all students should vacate the halls of residence latest by 12noon Thursday in order to check the spread of the virus on campus.

This was as the Senate, in the statement signed by the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, said that no access would be granted to any student after 12 noon today to remain in the halls of residence as the hostels will be locked indefinitely.

However, in order not to halt the students’ academic activities, the management insisted that lectures for the rest of the semester would be delivered virtually with effect from July 26, 2021.

