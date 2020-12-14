COVID-19 upsurge: PTF to make recommendations to Buhari

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has said it was studying the recent upsurge in the number of cases recorded in the country and would soon make recommendations to President Muhammmadu Buhari on way forward.

Reacting to a question on whether the PTF was considering another lockdown to tame the upsurge in COVID-19 in the country, Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

Willie Bassey, said the body chaired by his boss, Boss Mustapha, was adopting scientific method to study and analyse the development and would be making appropriate recommendations to the President.

He, however, stressed that it was not within the power of the PTF to order another lockdown, insisting that such decision lies solely with the President. He said: “The PTF will study and analyse the development scientifically and make its recommendations available to the President who in turn will take appropriate decision on the matter. All I can assure you is that the PTF is taking note of the recent upsurge in reported cases.”

Bassey added that the PTF had consistently warned against complacency from the people maintaining that the people had dropped their guards by not adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions outlined by the authorities. He said even though vaccines have been discovered for the virus, such will take time to get into the country.

“Our best vaccine is still adherence to the non-pharmaceutical protocols. Wear your masks; wash your hands; maintain physical distance. With this, we will overcome the virus,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mustapha, had consistently maintained that the nation’s fragile economy could not afford another lockdown on the account of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...