Metro & Crime

COVID-19: US jury indicts Nigerian over alleged $290,000 fraud

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

A Nigerian, Chukwuemeka Onyegbula (aka ‘Phillip Carter’), has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Seattle, United States for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Acting U.S. Attorney, Tessa M. Gorman, said Onyegbula, who is currently detained in Nigeria, said the indictment and an unsealed criminal complaint sworn June 6, 2021, law enforcement linked an email account belonging to Onyegbula.
The jury noted that Onyegbula used the name ‘Phillip Carter’ to at least 253 fraudulent unemployment insurance filings in Washington, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Nevada, Rhode Island, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Gorman further said nearly $290,000 was paid out in unemployment claims.
Additionally, the indictment alleges Onyegbula and his co-conspirators accessed the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) page on the Small Business Administration’s website and submitted applications for EIDLs using the stolen PII of residents of Washington and other states.
It was further gathered that nearly $54,000 was paid out in fraudulent disaster loans.
Onyegbula allegedly used variations of a single e-mail address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems.
By using this practice, Onyegbula made it appear that each claim was connected to a different email account.
The email account used for fraud was linked to Onyegbula by various electronic evidence such as phone numbers and IP addresses.
The email account contained information such as a visa application receipt, banking information and homework assignments by Onyegbula’s son.  The cyber evidence also includes dozens of tax return information for U.S. citizens.
Evidence gathered indicates Onyegbula was employed as an IT engineer with Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited.
Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud are punishable by up to 30 years in prison when the offence relates to benefits paid in connection with a presidentially-declared disaster or emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory minimum two-year sentence to run consecutive to any sentence imposed on the other counts of conviction.
The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations.  A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case is being investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Department of Labour Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG). The Office of International Affairs of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division provided substantial assistance. The Washington Employment Security Department is cooperating in the investigation.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Cindy Chang and Seth Wilkinson.
On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.
The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programmes to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 18, stabs friend to death over mobile phone in Adamawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement Ekong, Yola The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Abdulkarim Adamu for allegedly stabbing his friend, Ayuba Hassan, with a knife to death during a fight over an Infinix mobile phone in Mubi North Local Government Area. The  Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who also confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

Police commence investigation into abduction of Ekiti farmer 

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti Police Command has said it has launched a strategic manhunt  to unravel the abduction of a farmer who was kidnapped in the state on Saturday. Some unidentified gunmen reportedly kidnapped the farmer, Isaac Agbanigo in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state. Agabnigo was said to have been  abducted in the […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom to Buhari: Ban herdsmen activities not IPOB

Posted on Author Reporter

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Worried by the continued attack and killing of innocent Nigerians in every corner of the country by militant herdsmen, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has admonished the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to out rightly ban the activities of armed Fulani mercenaries terrorising citizens to save lives of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica