COVID-19: ‘Vaccinate and die within 3 years’ (1)

As at Friday, July 9, 21, data compiled from government sources by ‘Our World in Data’ project at the University of Oxford showed that more than 3.35 billion have been inoculated with the “COVID-19 vaccines” worldwide, equal to 44 doses for every 100 people.

The bad news, though, is that this figure, about 42.41 per cent of current world population of 7.9 billion since July 2021, going by the United Nations estimates – and more people to be immunised with existing vaccines – will die within three years of vaccination.

This verdict comes from so-called “antivaccine” (anti-vax) scientists, as the world faces the daunting task of closing the stark gap between vaccination programmes in different countries.

However, the Nigerian government has dismissed speculations that COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country contained microchips and would alter human genes.

“Any vaccine coming to Nigeria will be tested by NAFDAC and certified safe for human use before it is administered,” says Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

For other experts, the worry is that COVID- 19 is here for the long haul, with immunisation as remedial option to prevent contracting the disease, and lessen its severity in hospitalisation and death.

The virus spikes in low inoculation areas, with Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirming that “unvaccinated” people accounted for more than 9 in 10 or 99.2 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in June 2021 in the United States.

The U.S. leads globally in infections and deaths – 34,793,656 and 622,564, respectively – and also ahead in vaccination, with close to 160 million fully inoculated as at 21:47 GMT on July 9.

Resistance to vaccination is fuelled by conspiracy theories, myths and misinformation, top of which is that “microchips” (small semiconductors used to relay information via specific electrical characteristics) are embedded in the vaccines.

To the purveyors, this enables remote manipulation and control of vaccinated people, as well as change their DNA, destroy the immune system and sterilise them, as a weapon of depopulation.

Yet, the most frightening of the propagation against vaccination is that the billions of immunised people would be dead within three years at the most, with renowned scientists leading to sound the alarm against the coronavirus inoculation.

Nobel Prize Winner, Luc Montagnier, predicts there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine, stressing that, “All vaccinated people will die within two years.”

In an interview published by the RAIR Foundation USA, the world’s top virologist, tracing new variants to “vaccination” across the globe, describes the process as “an enormous mistake, a scientific error, a medical error as well as an unacceptable mistake.”

Montagnier warns that, “there is no hope, and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies…

They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said.” Former Pfizer Chief Scientist, Mike Yeadon, labelling the vaccination as “weapons of genocide of the 21st century,” iterates that, “it’s too late now” to save those injected with “COVID-19 vaccine.”

While encouraging the unvaccinated to “fight for their lives, those around them and the lives of their children,” the “anti-vax hero” describes a process “that will kill the vast majority of people.”

“Immediately after the first vaccination, about 0.8% of people die within two weeks,” Yeadon said, adding that, “the average life expectancy of survivors will be a maximum of two years, but it also decreases with each new ‘injection’.”

Prof. Yeadon, who spent two decades at Pfizer that co-produced a vaccine with BioNTech, states that the ultimate goal of the current “vaccination” can only be a “massive demographic event that will make all world wars put together, like Mickey’s staging Mouse.”

“Billions of people have already been sentenced to certain, inevitable and painful death,” he said. “Anyone who receives the injection will die prematurely, and three years is a generous estimate of how long they can survive.”

Besides, there’re reports about the United States Supreme Court throwing a wrench in COVID-19 vaccination, by allegedly cancelling “universal vaccination,” as it ruled on a lawsuit filed by a group of scientists, led by Senator Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The court reportedly held that the respondents, including Bill Gates, Dr Fauci and Big Pharma, failed to prove that “all of their vaccines over the past 32 years have been safe for the health of citizens.”

But checkyourfact.com has debunked the court’s ruling, stating on June 6 that, “a search through the Supreme Court’s recent opinions showed no case regarding universal vaccines,” and its look through the Court’s docket “did not find any case mentioning such a thing.

Nor was there a case mentioning both Gates and Fauci.” Yet, Sen. Kennedy Jr., an “anti-vax’ campaigner, gives reasons “the new COVID vaccine should be avoided at all costs,” stating that…

“in the history of vaccination, the… mRNA vaccines of the latest generation directly interfere with the patient’s genetic material.”

The vaccines “therefore alter the individual genetic material, which is genetic manipulation, which was already prohibited and was previously considered a crime,” he said.

Arguing that the “coronavirus vaccine is not a vaccine,” Kennedy describes a vaccine as “always the pathogen itself – a microbe or virus that was killed or attenuated, that is, weakened – and it was introduced into the body in order to produce antibodies.”

He identifies coronavirus vaccine as “part of the newest group of mRNA allegedly ‘vaccines’,” and states that, “once inside a human cell, mRNA reprogrammes normal RNA/DNA, which begins to make another protein.”

“Nothing to do with traditional vaccines,” Kennedy said. “That is, it is an instrument of genetic influence. Gene weapon!

That is, they were going to destroy from earthlings, and the survivors will become GMOs (genetically modified organisms)… and will no longer be able to treat the symptoms of the vaccine in an additional way… because ‘damage caused by vaccination will be genetically irreversible’.”

Nonetheless, Dr Shuaib, speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 national briefing in Abuja, urges the public to “disregard such representation from unverified sources and listen to the medical experts for confirmed information.”

Linking the “growing vaccine hesitancy… to misinformation, leading to mistrust, doubts, suspicions and conspiracy theories,” Dr Shuaib assures that the “vaccines would protect people and trigger an immune response to protect the body against the virus.”

