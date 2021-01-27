COVID-19 vaccination and vaccines

The casualty ravaging the world from the
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may
gradually be on the decline following the
development of vaccines against the deadly virus.
In the last few months, economies have been
shut down, many people have been killed by the
pandemic, the use of face masks and shield have
become the ‘new normal’ while perpetual fear has
remained part and parcel of our daily lives. It was,
therefore, a thing of joy that the road to defeating
the virus is getting wider by the day, but this is
not without looking at some contending issues
without further delay.
To start with, there have been reported cases
of adulterated or fake vaccines in the market.
This appears to be the most dangerous source of
concern as far as vaccination and vaccines are
concerned. It is common knowledge that a major
challenge facing the administration of food and
drugs in the country is that of fake, adulterated
and substandard products. Apart from the huge
monetary loss to innocent victims or buyers of
dangerous drugs, consuming them can be lethal
since the ailments requiring medication remain
untreated. Kudos to leading pharmaceutical companies
that have started the production of doses
of the vaccines whereby each patient is eligible to
take two doses, but the way and manner that doses
of the vaccines would be administered should attract
public attention since the quantity of available
vaccines is inadequate or meagre when compared
to the population size in Nigeria.
To ensure that batches of the vaccines are appropriately
administered in terms of rationing,
priority should be accorded frontline health workers
and the aged while other vulnerable citizens
should follow. If care is not taken, the rich, affluent
and top government officials could hijack the
process at the expense of those identified above.
Attempts must be made to cater for all. We recall
that during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, highincome
countries bought up the available stocks
while poorer countries could not access the vaccines
until after several years. To be pro-active,
several countries have now signed up to a pooled
purchasing scheme that is designed to ensure a
fairer distribution of vaccines. The Coalition for
Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which was
founded by the World Health Organisation (WHO)
and Gavi, which is Vaccine Alliance, have already
saved the lives of millions under the childhood
immunisation schemes through the delivery of
two billion doses by the end of 2021 by allowing
participating countries to immunise 20 per cent
of their populations.
No doubt, the serious threat from COVID-19
makes vaccination challenging and a serious matter,
most especially when the demand for vaccine
doses far surpasses supply; there is the temptation
for people to be naturally selfish and focus on their
immediate interests. This is at variance with what
transpired a few months back when the pandemic
brought an unusual sense of solidarity, but with
the huge financial burden of procuring vaccines
today, everyone appears to fend for themselves
because money is now involved. The truth is that
the COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much apprehension
and anxiety that the distribution of vaccines was needed to douse tension when
properly handled. The release of N10 billion by
the government to support local production of
vaccines should make a difference in Nigeria, if
properly managed.
The efforts of state governments to complement
that of the Federal Government in the procurement
of vaccines are commendable. This intervention should not be taken hook, line, and sinker without due diligence and adhering to necessary
regulations. This concern is fuelled by the
disposition and contempt often displayed by some
governors when it comes to following rules. Many
of the governors behave as mini-gods considering
the enormous powers they wield. The Presidential
Task Force on COVID-19, National Primary
Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA),
Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and
Control (NAFDAC) should, therefore, monitor
the states closely for compliance.
Furthermore, the memory of what transpired
in 2003 in five states under Northern Nigeria
cannot be forgotten so easily when they boycotted
the immunisation campaign for oral polio
vaccine due to fears that it was unsafe. In time
past, people have refused to take vaccines because
they were allegedly brought into the country to
reduce the population. These unfounded claims
are bound to be pronounced, especially with the
various conspiratory theories suggesting that
COVID-19 was man-made and that certain powerful
persons sponsored the creation of the virus,
to reduce the African population. Even though
it is difficult to ascertain or prove the veracity
of these claims, the right thing to do by the government
is to dispel the myth and adequately
educate the people on why they should partake
in the vaccination.
Non-governmental actors have critical roles
to play in clearing the air on the misconception,
effective strategies for combating misinformation,
the merits and inherent dangers of vaccination
and vaccines. Proper handling of the
vaccines is also key due to their perishability. As
a chain process covering transportation, storage,
retrieval and the like, those saddled with these
duties should be properly trained and equipped
to handle the assignments. The delicate nature
of the vaccines make them susceptible to damage,
if not properly handled. I can imagine what
would have happened to the people when they
are immunised with contaminated and impotent
vaccines that had either been infected or
destroyed by high temperature, as most of the
vaccines are better stored at low temperature of
about -70 degree Celcius.
The required infrastructure should be provided
to preserve the potency and equally safeguard
our health workers from the hazards of work
they are regularly exposed to. This makes it imperative
once again, the patriotic call for proper
funding and remuneration of health workers.
Effective monitoring should be accorded priority.
This is to ensure that in the event of any reactions
or side effects occasion by the administration of
the vaccines, health professionals can fully take
control to minimise casualty as was the case in
the United States of America and Norway within
days when their citizens received their first dose
of the vaccines. People should be monitored for
reactions such as fever, nausea, severe pain at
the injection site and allergic conditions, among
others. Fighting COVID-19 successfully requires
a combination of several factors bordering on
infection mitigation, therapeutics and vaccines.
While the availability of vaccines is a positive
development that humanity is truly advancing
towards ending the pandemic, other non-pharmaceutical
measures should not be abandoned.
It is instructive to mention that despite the
euphoria of breakthrough, some virologists have
strongly advised against the procurement of COVID-
19 vaccines at the moment, arguing that it is
unnecessary to introduce vaccines to Nigerians
now since 70 per cent of the country’s population
can naturally develop antibodies against
the virus. The virologists had reasoned that the
people should rather be allowed to use their herd
immunity, which they are enjoying as a natural
gift and that, the government should forget about
massive vaccination for now and concentrate on
the few people that have some medical conditions
that had compromised their level of herd immunity.
In these trying times and second wave of the
pandemic, we should never forget to always avoid
crowds, maintain social distancing, wash hands
regularly, use alcohol-based sanitisers, wear face
masks correctly, report strange feelings to relevant
health authorities, and more importantly, be
sincere and stop playing politics with COVID-19.
- Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State @AdewaleKupoluyi