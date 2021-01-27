COVID-19 vaccination and vaccines

The casualty ravaging the world from the

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may

gradually be on the decline following the

development of vaccines against the deadly virus.

In the last few months, economies have been

shut down, many people have been killed by the

pandemic, the use of face masks and shield have

become the ‘new normal’ while perpetual fear has

remained part and parcel of our daily lives. It was,

therefore, a thing of joy that the road to defeating

the virus is getting wider by the day, but this is

not without looking at some contending issues

without further delay.

To start with, there have been reported cases

of adulterated or fake vaccines in the market.

This appears to be the most dangerous source of

concern as far as vaccination and vaccines are

concerned. It is common knowledge that a major

challenge facing the administration of food and

drugs in the country is that of fake, adulterated

and substandard products. Apart from the huge

monetary loss to innocent victims or buyers of

dangerous drugs, consuming them can be lethal

since the ailments requiring medication remain

untreated. Kudos to leading pharmaceutical companies

that have started the production of doses

of the vaccines whereby each patient is eligible to

take two doses, but the way and manner that doses

of the vaccines would be administered should attract

public attention since the quantity of available

vaccines is inadequate or meagre when compared

to the population size in Nigeria.

To ensure that batches of the vaccines are appropriately

administered in terms of rationing,

priority should be accorded frontline health workers

and the aged while other vulnerable citizens

should follow. If care is not taken, the rich, affluent

and top government officials could hijack the

process at the expense of those identified above.

Attempts must be made to cater for all. We recall

that during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, highincome

countries bought up the available stocks

while poorer countries could not access the vaccines

until after several years. To be pro-active,

several countries have now signed up to a pooled

purchasing scheme that is designed to ensure a

fairer distribution of vaccines. The Coalition for

Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which was

founded by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

and Gavi, which is Vaccine Alliance, have already

saved the lives of millions under the childhood

immunisation schemes through the delivery of

two billion doses by the end of 2021 by allowing

participating countries to immunise 20 per cent

of their populations.

No doubt, the serious threat from COVID-19

makes vaccination challenging and a serious matter,

most especially when the demand for vaccine

doses far surpasses supply; there is the temptation

for people to be naturally selfish and focus on their

immediate interests. This is at variance with what

transpired a few months back when the pandemic

brought an unusual sense of solidarity, but with

the huge financial burden of procuring vaccines

today, everyone appears to fend for themselves

because money is now involved. The truth is that

the COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much apprehension

and anxiety that the distribution of vaccines was needed to douse tension when

properly handled. The release of N10 billion by

the government to support local production of

vaccines should make a difference in Nigeria, if

properly managed.

The efforts of state governments to complement

that of the Federal Government in the procurement

of vaccines are commendable. This intervention should not be taken hook, line, and sinker without due diligence and adhering to necessary

regulations. This concern is fuelled by the

disposition and contempt often displayed by some

governors when it comes to following rules. Many

of the governors behave as mini-gods considering

the enormous powers they wield. The Presidential

Task Force on COVID-19, National Primary

Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA),

Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and

Control (NAFDAC) should, therefore, monitor

the states closely for compliance.

Furthermore, the memory of what transpired

in 2003 in five states under Northern Nigeria

cannot be forgotten so easily when they boycotted

the immunisation campaign for oral polio

vaccine due to fears that it was unsafe. In time

past, people have refused to take vaccines because

they were allegedly brought into the country to

reduce the population. These unfounded claims

are bound to be pronounced, especially with the

various conspiratory theories suggesting that

COVID-19 was man-made and that certain powerful

persons sponsored the creation of the virus,

to reduce the African population. Even though

it is difficult to ascertain or prove the veracity

of these claims, the right thing to do by the government

is to dispel the myth and adequately

educate the people on why they should partake

in the vaccination.

Non-governmental actors have critical roles

to play in clearing the air on the misconception,

effective strategies for combating misinformation,

the merits and inherent dangers of vaccination

and vaccines. Proper handling of the

vaccines is also key due to their perishability. As

a chain process covering transportation, storage,

retrieval and the like, those saddled with these

duties should be properly trained and equipped

to handle the assignments. The delicate nature

of the vaccines make them susceptible to damage,

if not properly handled. I can imagine what

would have happened to the people when they

are immunised with contaminated and impotent

vaccines that had either been infected or

destroyed by high temperature, as most of the

vaccines are better stored at low temperature of

about -70 degree Celcius.

The required infrastructure should be provided

to preserve the potency and equally safeguard

our health workers from the hazards of work

they are regularly exposed to. This makes it imperative

once again, the patriotic call for proper

funding and remuneration of health workers.

Effective monitoring should be accorded priority.

This is to ensure that in the event of any reactions

or side effects occasion by the administration of

the vaccines, health professionals can fully take

control to minimise casualty as was the case in

the United States of America and Norway within

days when their citizens received their first dose

of the vaccines. People should be monitored for

reactions such as fever, nausea, severe pain at

the injection site and allergic conditions, among

others. Fighting COVID-19 successfully requires

a combination of several factors bordering on

infection mitigation, therapeutics and vaccines.

While the availability of vaccines is a positive

development that humanity is truly advancing

towards ending the pandemic, other non-pharmaceutical

measures should not be abandoned.

It is instructive to mention that despite the

euphoria of breakthrough, some virologists have

strongly advised against the procurement of COVID-

19 vaccines at the moment, arguing that it is

unnecessary to introduce vaccines to Nigerians

now since 70 per cent of the country’s population

can naturally develop antibodies against

the virus. The virologists had reasoned that the

people should rather be allowed to use their herd

immunity, which they are enjoying as a natural

gift and that, the government should forget about

massive vaccination for now and concentrate on

the few people that have some medical conditions

that had compromised their level of herd immunity.

In these trying times and second wave of the

pandemic, we should never forget to always avoid

crowds, maintain social distancing, wash hands

regularly, use alcohol-based sanitisers, wear face

masks correctly, report strange feelings to relevant

health authorities, and more importantly, be

sincere and stop playing politics with COVID-19.

Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State @AdewaleKupoluyi

