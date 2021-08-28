News

COVID-19 vaccination: Lagos to inoculate booked citizens today –Abayomi

Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said the administration of Moderna vaccine will hold in Lagos this weekend between Saturday and Sunday August 28, 29. This is contained in a statement from the Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo. According to the statement, Abayomi disclosed this yesterday after receiving preliminary report of day three of the vaccination exercise in state.

He explained that the plan to vaccinate this weekend was necessitated by the need to ensure that citizens who were scheduled for vaccination on Saturday and Sunday get their first dose as scheduled to avoid a backlog which may strain the process. Abayomi, however noted that, the vaccination exercise in Lagos will hold ‘only’ week days after this weekend exercise except otherwise stated.

He urged successful enrollees who have been scheduled for vaccination this weekend to present themselves at their assigned vaccination sites between the hours of 9am and 4pm to get their jab. He said: “We have scheduled some of our people for vaccination this weekend, precisely, this Saturday and Sunday and we are not planning to deprive them of vaccination as scheduled. “The vaccination teams will be on ground at the various vaccination sites on Saturday, August 28 and 29 to attend to this category of people.”

