COVID-19 Vaccination: Nigerian Red Cross flags off $350,000 centres

The Nigerian Red Cross Society said it has opened a COVID-19 Risk Communications and Community Engagement Campaign centres worth about $350,000 across five states of the federation. This, it stated, was to help towards changing attitudes of Nigerians to vaccination against the pandemic. Operations Manager, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), Hopewell Munyari, who disclosed this yesterday, said the initiative was powered by a grant from a humanitarian foundation of a beverage company. Munyari said the initiative would help the efforts of government and other stakeholders in achieving up to 80 per cent vaccination of Nigeria’s population. The sponsorship from the foundation to the Nigerian Red Cross is to assist with risk communication and community engagement action, where we are trying to advise the Nigerian populace on the benefits of getting vaccinated.

