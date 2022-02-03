News

COVID-19 vaccination: Ogun takes campaign to parks, campuses

Posted on

The Ogun State government has taken its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to parks, campuses and markets. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said in Ilaro that it would capture transport workers to ensure that no eligible resident is left out of the vaccination. In a statement by Press Officers, Primary Health Care Development Board (PHCDB), Mrs. Shola Ogunsanwo and Yemisi Fashola, the commissioner expressed satisfaction with the turnout. She said: “Last week, we had ‘Campus Storm’ in our tertiary institutions. Today, we are doing ‘Garage Storm’ to capture transporters, motorcycle riders and market women to achieve our 70 per cent target.” The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal, restated government’s commitment to ensuring unhindered commercial and trading activities due to the pandemic. Iyaloja, Sayedero Market, Ilaro, Madam Risikat Ajayi, praised the state government for the vaccination.

 

Our Reporters

