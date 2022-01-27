COVID-19 vaccination: Ogun targets 400,000 students

To meet its COVID-19 vaccination target, the Ogun State Government through the Primary Health Care Development Board (OGPHCDB) has begun an “Operation Campus Storm” aimed at reaching over 400,000 eligible youths in and outside tertiary institutions. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said this during the exercise at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode. Coker, represented by the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, said the aim of the exercise is to have 70 per cent coverage among students, as well as ensure their safety and protection from the virus before, during, and after teaching and learning periods.

“When we analysed our data, the statistics showed that the number of people of ages 18 to 25 have not been reached, so we have decided to focus on them in the next 15 days in our campuses. We have met with student leaders and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise,” she said.

The Commissioner added that the 15-day exercise, which commenced on January 24 and end on February 7, would be extended to people outside tertiary institutions including, youths in communities, artisans, transporters, among others, urging residents to come out en masse and be vaccinated. President, Students Union Government, TASUED, Mr. Rabiu Sodiq, praised the state government for prioritising the health of students.

