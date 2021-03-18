COVID-19 vaccination: Precaution, not panic is what we need – Tomori

gainst the background of some side effects from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination in the country, experts said evaluating the benefits of the jab, cum the risks, should be the watchword. Also, increased and more meticulous monitoring of adverse drug reactions (ADR) was key to addressing the challenge, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in Lagos last week was a big relief. Many have been scared as a result of the daily deaths arising from the second wave of COVID-19. For them, the delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Nigeria on March 2 and the subsequent implementation of vaccinations were welcome.

It wasn’t surprising therefore to see hundreds of frontline health workers queue to receive the jab in Lagos after high profile personalities had received their vaccination. As the governor of Lagos State and some of his commissioners were inoculated, some again became agitated on what could happen next, especially considering news of blood clots from the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccination reported in some foreign countries. Based on the widespread report which has it that many European countries have temporarily stopped the use of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccination, some frontline worker who came initially to take the jab changed their minds when it was time for the inoculation.

A journalist who took the list of journalists that were interested in taking the jab found some rejecting the offer of free vaccination while some however took the vaccination. During the vaccine roll-out in Lagos on Friday, March 12, a journalist who took the jab related his experience to the ‘New Telegraph’.

While speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said, “When I took the vaccine, precisely at 10 pm, I wasn’t feeling good at all. I was feeling pain all over my body particularly around the point where the vaccine was administered on me. Much later in the night when I went to bed, I didn’t get a sound sleep. “In the morning by Saturday, March 13, the feeling I had was that probably, I had malaria.

“My thoughts actually was that, possibly the vaccination had triggered malaria symptoms in me; so, I had to take malaria drugs. “When I called my other colleagues who were also vaccinated the previous day to find out their experiences, they shared theirs which were similar to mine. That was when I realised that those pains, the feverish symptoms and other reactions I felt were actually the side effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

“I was actually afraid and thereafter, a friend advised me that I should drink a lot of water and rest, adding that if I did that, I would overcome those side effects of the vaccine.” Speaking further, he said on Sunday morning, he felt much better, except for the slight headache which he experienced. However, he told the ‘New Telegraph’ that by the evening of that same day, he felt much better and began to go about his normal businesses.

The experiences of two other journalists who described their reactions after the immunisation were in line with the narrative above except with slight variations. Although, several tales of the side effects from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination in the country including that of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, that of the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and other dignitaries, have described minor reactions, news of the side effects have continued to make the rounds.

Even without life-threatening tales of any side-effects in the country, Nigerians that are hesitating about accepting COVID-19 vaccine have continued to reject the medication. They have cited the rejection of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by some European countries as one of their reasons. On whether Nigerians should be worried about these side effects, the Chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID- 19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori who is a foremost virologist said, “Worrying does nothing good except you take appropriate action to deal with the cause or source of the worry.

So, a few people are showing severe symptoms, not yet definitively associated with COVID-19 vaccine and we are worried. “Some countries are continuing with vaccination with increased and more meticulous monitoring. They are asking people to quickly report any side effect while they are following up those who already reported. Precaution and not panic or worry is what we need.”

On what could assure people that these side effects wouldn’t be harmful and or turn out to be severe in some Nigerians, Tomori said, “Nobody can give you any assurance on this matter; so, you do a risk- benefit analysis with available fact and then take your own decision.” While reacting to the side effects from the jab in Nigeria, a Public Health Physician, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanju who is an epidemiologist, said people will not stop taking Paracetamol, the pain reliever on the basis of its side effects. Besides, he reasoned that every drug has its side effects. However, he said: “If those side effects are small, such as less than one half of a million, one should not be worried.

“What we do in any medical management is to weigh the benefits of a particular drug versus the risks. For you now to take Paracetamol you weigh the risk. Now, the risk is one in a million. When you consider that, then, that risk is acceptable and I am very sure that many times you have taken Paracetamol and you have never come down with liver failure, though, it is there as part of the side effects; the proportion of those who develope side effects from taking that drug is very small.” According to Asiyanju, surgeries are carried out on people every day.

When you do a surgery, they tell you that you can bleed to death, but people will not say because of that they are not doing the surgery because the benefits of doing the surgery outweighs the risks of the person bleeding which is a very rare complication.

He said, “In the same vein, we look at the likelihood of COVID19 killing people. Do we prefer to go with the risk of COVID19: deaths, survival or remain with its morbidity or do we want to subject yourselves to this vaccination which has its side effects?” While the public health physician admitted that nobody is hiding the side effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, he stressed that when people are inoculated with the vaccine, they could develop side effects, “but we cannot compare the number of people that have died from COVID-19 to the number of people who might have side effects when they take the drug.

“In the same vein you cannot compare the number of people that have been killed from coronavirus to the number of people that have side effects. Have we also considered the number of people that have become terribly ill from COVID-19?” Considering the huge risks from the virus that have cut several lives in their prime, leaving tales of anguish on its trail, Dr. Asiyanju advised that it was wise and responsible to go for the jab and consequently protect oneself.

Reacting to unverified claims suggesting that some property used in producing COVID-19 vaccine could lead to infertility, Tomori said, “These are unwarranted concerns brought about in this particular instance by reading, watching or listening to fake news. It is not true that any of the COVID-19 vaccines contain products that will cause infertility.” According to the virologist, the same rumour led to the boycott of polio vaccines in 2003.

“Today some of those who got it (polio vaccines) are happily married with children,” he added. Speaking further on reports that more European countries were still rejecting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Tomori said, “They are not rejecting it; they are pausing vaccination pending outcome of investigation on the link of blood clots and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.” On whether Nigeria should continue vaccinating its citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine brand being rejected by others, the virologist said, “Nigeria should weigh the risk versus benefit and take her decision. When Nigeria was locked down we accused the government of being copycat.

So, should we copycat again because 12 or 14 European countries decided to pause vaccination? “Note some of these countries have not reported such side effects in their countries.” Also, reacting to the issue of side effects from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, particularly after many governments in Europe halted rollouts because of blood clot fears, the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan on Monday, said countries should continue using the vaccine. Swaminathan stressed that no causal link had been established between the vaccine and clotting.

The UN health agency said its vaccine safety experts were looking at the AstraZeneca data. “WHO’s advisory committee on vaccine safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

