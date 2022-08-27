COVID-19 vaccination reason for Nigeria’s impressive decline in deaths-FG

The federal government has said the ‘impressive decline” in COVID-19 deaths in the country was as a result of the ongoing vaccination in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known on Friday in Abuja, at the 2022 African Vaccination Week Award Ceremony organised to recognise individuals and organisation, which have made remarkable contributions towards immunisation in Nigeria.

He said: “While it is safe to mention that the impressive decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 is as a result of the ongoing vaccination, we should not rest on our oars as the virus is still very much with us and as we know, it mutates, making it more dangerous and deadly. “Our traditional and religious leaders, who are our community gatekeepers, were not left out in the struggle.

They invested their energies and time in mobilising the communities for the uptake of vaccines. Our health workers, some of whom we have lost along the way, were relentless and moved around the communities, from house to house to ensure that every eligible child receive vaccines and are protected against vaccine preventable diseases.’’ Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, explained that the event was; “aimed at raising awareness of the value of vaccines and immunization and highlighting the actions required to counter vaccine-preventable diseases. “In the particular case of Nigeria, the celebration symbolizes our efforts at eradicating preventable diseases over the years and reminds us of the need to continue the struggle through innovative strategies to safeguard the health of our people.

