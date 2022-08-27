News

COVID-19 vaccination reason for Nigeria’s impressive decline in deaths-FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The federal government has said the ‘impressive decline” in COVID-19 deaths in the country was as a result of the ongoing vaccination in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known on Friday in Abuja, at the 2022 African Vaccination Week Award Ceremony organised to recognise individuals and organisation, which have made remarkable contributions towards immunisation in Nigeria.

He said: “While it is safe to mention that the impressive decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 is as a result of the ongoing vaccination, we should not rest on our oars as the virus is still very much with us and as we know, it mutates, making it more dangerous and deadly. “Our traditional and religious leaders, who are our community gatekeepers, were not left out in the struggle.

They invested their energies and time in mobilising the communities for the uptake of vaccines. Our health workers, some of whom we have lost along the way, were relentless and moved around the communities, from house to house to ensure that every eligible child receive vaccines and are protected against vaccine preventable diseases.’’ Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, explained that the event was; “aimed at raising awareness of the value of vaccines and immunization and highlighting the actions required to counter vaccine-preventable diseases. “In the particular case of Nigeria, the celebration symbolizes our efforts at eradicating preventable diseases over the years and reminds us of the need to continue the struggle through innovative strategies to safeguard the health of our people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PAP seeks implementation of NDSP in N’Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has called on the Federal Government to implement the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme (NDSP). This, he said, if done, will stop the resurgence of militancy in the region and guarantee permanent peace in the area. He described the NDSP as a […]
News

Magic wand of Delta’s #Widows Alert

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Preamble #Widows Alert is one of the magic wands of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. It is a phenomenon he has deployed to boost the new era of ‘Prosperity for All Deltans’ mantra which he promised in the Wealth and Job Creation of his 2015 SMART agenda, which has now metamorphosised into finishing strong […]
News

INEC to introduce new technology in 2023 polls

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it plans to introduce a number of technologies in the conduct of the 2023 general election as part of efforts to ensure transparency and credibility of the electoral process. The commission noted that though technology has been in use in the nation’s elections since 2015, such technologies need […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica