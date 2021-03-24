Metro & Crime

COVID-19 vaccine: EKSG partners religious leaders

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Comment(0)

In a bid to ensure that all residents participate in taking the COVID-19 vaccine to effectively tackle the virus, the Ekiti State government has collaborated with religious leaders to educate and sensitize the people with assurances that the vaccine is safe for humans.
The COVID-19 Sensitization Programme came up Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, with religious leaders across the 16 local government areas of the state in attendance to correct all forms of misinformation peddling around the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Public Health and the Focal Person Risk Communication / Compliance Monitoring Exercise Task Force in the state, Dr.Jimlas Ogunsakin, during the technical session explained that the government recognised the major roles of religious leaders in shaping the society hence the essence of having a roundtable talk with them for adequate dissemination of the true nature of the vaccine.
He assured that the doses sent to the state were potent and non-injurious to the human body.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu gets 21-day ultimatum to pay pensioners or face protest

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Retirees across the South-West states yesterday berated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of refusing to pay gratuities and pension. The retirees under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), who gathered in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during their Council meeting, which was attended by zonal officers, state chairmen and state secretaries, issued a […]
Metro & Crime

Herders have killed us enough, no need for negotiations, YWA tells SW govs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide, Monday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people have had enough of the Fulani’s killings. The group spoke through its Secretary General, Dr. Victor Taiwo, while […]
Metro & Crime

Bloody carnival: Amotekun kills three, injures others in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Members of Amotekun Corps have reportedly shot dead three people during a carnival at Tapa town in Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Wednesday. Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun Corps had gone to disperse the youth but they refused. In the ensuing melee, the Amotekun personnel reportedly fired […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica