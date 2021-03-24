COVID-19 vaccine: EKSG partners religious leaders

In a bid to ensure that all residents participate in taking the COVID-19 vaccine to effectively tackle the virus, the Ekiti State government has collaborated with religious leaders to educate and sensitize the people with assurances that the vaccine is safe for humans.

The COVID-19 Sensitization Programme came up Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, with religious leaders across the 16 local government areas of the state in attendance to correct all forms of misinformation peddling around the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Public Health and the Focal Person Risk Communication / Compliance Monitoring Exercise Task Force in the state, Dr.Jimlas Ogunsakin, during the technical session explained that the government recognised the major roles of religious leaders in shaping the society hence the essence of having a roundtable talk with them for adequate dissemination of the true nature of the vaccine.

He assured that the doses sent to the state were potent and non-injurious to the human body.

