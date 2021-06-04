News

COVID-19 vaccine: FCT Minister, others take second jab

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello and the Permanent Secretary and other top officials of the administration yesterday took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the public glare. New Telegraph gathered that this development came to correct the impression created by the two ministers’ secretly taking the first jab twelve weeks ago.

Bello, who after taking the jab, reaffirmed the safety of the vaccine, also urged residents to take advantage of the opportunity available and get vaccinated. While he disclosed that about 98 per cent of the AstraZeneca doses of the vaccine allocated to FCT by the Federal Government had been used, he also cautioned residents on letting down their guards.

According to him, all the protocols and measures recommended by health experts must be complied with. He said: “I call upon all residents of the FCT to seize any opportunity that is brought forward to them to be vaccinated. I know that what we just got over the last few months in Nigeria is the Astrazeneca. “That we are vaccinated does not mean we should lose our God. So, let’s continue to work very hard and pray to God Almighty to protect the city from COVID-19.”

