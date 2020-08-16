COVID-19 vaccine: FG to explore mass inoculation of Nigerians if…

…as Abayomi says Russian vaccine should be put to clinical trial over safety concerns

As expectations for the development of COVID-19 vaccines by nations of the world remains very high, the Federal Government has given assurances that there would be a mass inoculation of Nigerians once any is approved.

Director of Information, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, who spoke to our correspondent, explained that Nigeria was part of established international relationships that would allow her access to the vaccines once any is developed.

Olujimi, who stressed that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and other members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) have in several occasions adopted the same position, however, noted that the vaccines must be affordable and endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In his words: “Nigeria belongs to a number of associations and a family of international friends also, Nigeria is a member of the WHO and an international body that is already doing trials “What they did not do was to submit to human trials of those vaccines but they have already subscribed to getting those vaccines when they are out. “We have indicated interest provided the WHO moderate it to ensure that it is affordable to those of us in Africa, we will buy.

“The only thing is nobody has volunteered from Nigeria for them to test those vaccines on for their efficacies against COVID-19 but if it comes out, yes there is going to be general inoculation.”

And in a related development, against the background of the news that Russian has unveiled a coronavirus vaccine use in that country, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi has recommended subjecting the vaccine to clinical trial in countries that plan to administer the medication on their population.

Abayomi, who made these views known during the ‘Breakfast Show’ on The PLUS TV Africa on Saturday, also explained that such clinical trials had become necessary considering that the vaccine that was found safe in Russian population may not necessarily be safe in the population of another country.

To this end, he said conducting the clinical trial of the vaccine among local populations that plan to use it was to analyse the safety of the medication in the planned users.

He said: “Once a vaccine has been tested and proven to have some degree of immunological impact, then it’s up to the various countries around the world to subject it to some kind of clinical trials within their environment. Remember that people around the world respond differently to medical interventions, either drugs or vaccines. “So, there is no way of telling if a vaccine is effective in Russia or China, it will have the same effect in Africa.

So, while we may be able to translocate those findings to a different environment, you still have to do some scientific analysis to see that you are getting the same impact in your environment and at the same time look for safety profiles to see that the vaccine does not have any adverse effect among your population.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine that would be known as ‘Sputnik’, named after the world’s first satellite sent into orbit by the country. Putin, who also announced that his own daughter had been administered with the new vaccine, said the mass production of the serum is expected to start in September and mass vaccination with the medication would begin in October.

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded 17 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said. Although Friday’s fatality was the highest in recent days, Nigeria has continued to record below 500 new coronavirus cases in the past three weeks with 329 infections reported Friday.

