COVID-19 vaccine: Govs, deputies to be vaccinated March 9

Buhari, Osinbajo March 6

As part of the awareness campaign on the Coronavirus vaccines with about 4 million doses that arrived the country early this week, state governors have agreed to be administered with the drugs on March 9. Also to be vaccinated that day are the deputy governors of the 36 states of the country. President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are expected to be vaccinated on March 6.

This decision was reached yesterday after the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) virtual meeting. NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, also said the state chief executives adopted the guidelines produced by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), on the administration of the vaccines. According to the guidelines, top government officials and frontline health workers will receive vaccines first starting March 6 with the President and the Vice President.

They will be followed by the elderly and other Nigerians, especially people with life threatening diseases. Kayode added that the governors agreed to sensitise Nigerians on the safety of the vaccines, and to commit to work with the Federal Government to ensure required cold chain set up, trained personnel and security of the vaccine. He said the state chief executives assured Nigerians of the security of vaccines, and to ensure that their people were covered. A total of 3,924,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which are part of the 16 million doses of the vaccines from the COVAX facility arrangement expected in the country, arrived Nigeria on Tuesday March 2.

