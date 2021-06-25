COVID-19 vaccine: Nigeria seeks waver on intellectual property rights

Nigeria has called for a waiver on global intellectual property rights, to enable developing countries produce COVID-19 vaccines and effectively check the wave of the pandemic. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call while welcoming the new ILO Country Director for Nigeria and English speaking West Africa, who is also the ILO Liaison for ECOWAS, Miss Vanessa Phala. Tracing the history of Nigeria as a pioneer member state of the ILO, with country office opened in Lagos in 1956, Ngige commended the ILO Africa regional team, especially the immediate past Country Director, Mr. Dennis Zulu for the efforts towards the emergence of Nigeria as a Regular Member of the ILO Governing Board on June 11, 2021 Ngige said: “Nigeria is in the league of countries who want the intellectual property rights as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines be waived so that developing countries can manufacture them to fight the pandemic.”
Related Articles
Opposition playing politics with lives –APC Caucus
…says Buhari in charge of govt, discharging his duties The Senate Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused the National Assembly Minority Caucus of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. The APC Caucus, which stated this while reacting to the positions of the Minority Caucus on the ineptitude of the ruling party […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eze scores first EPL goal, extends personal record
Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between Crystal Palace and Leeds United which ended 4-1. The Nigeria prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike. Scott Dann had given the hosts a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: Victims of Lekki shootings, others’ll get justice
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that victims of the Tuesday’s attack by soldiers on armless protesters in Lekki, Lagos State, would get justice. Some soldiers had, on Tuesday, opened fire on youth camped at Lekki Toll Gate protesting police brutality in the country. Some of the youth were reported to have lost their lives […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)