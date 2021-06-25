COVID-19 vaccine: Nigeria seeks waver on intellectual property rights

Nigeria has called for a waiver on global intellectual property rights, to enable developing countries produce COVID-19 vaccines and effectively check the wave of the pandemic. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call while welcoming the new ILO Country Director for Nigeria and English speaking West Africa, who is also the ILO Liaison for ECOWAS, Miss Vanessa Phala. Tracing the history of Nigeria as a pioneer member state of the ILO, with country office opened in Lagos in 1956, Ngige commended the ILO Africa regional team, especially the immediate past Country Director, Mr. Dennis Zulu for the efforts towards the emergence of Nigeria as a Regular Member of the ILO Governing Board on June 11, 2021 Ngige said: “Nigeria is in the league of countries who want the intellectual property rights as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines be waived so that developing countries can manufacture them to fight the pandemic.”

