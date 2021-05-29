News

COVID-19 vaccine: Osinbajo receives second jab

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The Vice-President took the shot on Saturday at his official Aguda House residence in the State House, Abuja.
The second dose is being administered exactly 12 weeks after the first shot was taken on March 6.
He was vaccinated by the Chief Nursing Officer at the State House Clinic, Esther Tukur.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

We still have 98 active COVID-19 cases in Ekiti, says commissioner

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Despite the lockdown imposed on Ekiti State and the enforcement of compulsory use of face masks by residents, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, yesterday disclosed that the state still had 98 COVID-19 active cases with 80 people still being treated at the 120-bed capacity isolation centre. The commissioner said the state had recorded four […]
News

Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates for screening

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said that 6,105 applicants have been shortlisted to “attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness”. It said the applicants were selected from a list of 45,323 job seekers, who sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment. A statement by the Service, Monday, said the development […]
News Top Stories

APC Caretaker: Buhari’s absence may stall zoning

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…says alleged zoning mere speculation The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee has said that it cannot zone the party offices and positions in government without President Muhamadu Buhari’s presence. The party, which stated this yesterday in reaction to the zoning of party offices and government positions, distanced itself from alleged zoning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica