COVID-19 vaccine: Osinbajo receives second jab

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vice-President took the shot on Saturday at his official Aguda House residence in the State House, Abuja.

The second dose is being administered exactly 12 weeks after the first shot was taken on March 6.

He was vaccinated by the Chief Nursing Officer at the State House Clinic, Esther Tukur.

