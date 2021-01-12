News Top Stories

COVID-19 vaccine: Poor funding limiting NIPRD’s efforts

The Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has said poor access to funds was the reason behind the slow progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

 

This came as the agency advised the Federal Government to be cautious and ensure all options were carefully weighed before accepting any of the COVID- 19 vaccines in order not to endanger the lives of Nigerians.

 

Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, lamented that inadequate funding was robbing the agency of the opportunity to showcase the abundant capacity of its professionals through their research.

 

Proposing Niprimune capsule with Andrographis Paniculata ingredient for treatment of Covid-19, he said all the pre-clinical tests already carried out showed positive results but the agency needed to move unto the clinical aspect, which he said was more expensive with no one willing to assist.

 

“We projected it for Covid- 19 but it needs to pass through those processes before it will be approved. We were the first to bring out this particular treatment proposal which has effect on the immune system.

 

“We ran it through the artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This will be good for COVID-19 since it affects people whose immune system are compromised

