COVID-19 vaccine safe to take, but not compulsory – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, yesterday said taking COVID-19 vaccine is important but not compulsory for residents of the state. Fintiri stated this while answering questions from newsmen shortly after taking a jab of the vaccine at the Yola Specialist Hospital.

He said taking the vaccine was a major solution to curtail the spread of the pandemic. “We have taken it, and it is safe and we are encouraging our citizens to go ahead and take the vaccine, but it is not compulsory. “We are only encouraging them to take it, because that is the only way out to keep their health and that of their families’ safe.

“Government has a plan and intention to vaccinate everybody and it will be in batches,” Fintiri said. Accordingtohim, thestate government had received 59,000 doses of the vaccine and the exercise had commenced in parts of the state. Governor Fintiri said more doses of the vaccine would soon be delivered to the state government and would be administered to the people immediately. Also Chairman, Adamawa Muslims Council, Alhaji Gambo Jika, said the vaccine was very important to every Muslim in the state.

