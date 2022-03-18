COVID-19 vaccine uptake increases by 15% in Africa – WHO

The African Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said COVID-19 vaccine uptake in the African continent rose by 15 per cent between January and February as several countries embarked on mass vaccination drives to expand coverage and protect populations against the adverse health impacts of the virus. This development was unveiled yesterday during a webinar on COVID-19 update. According totheWHORegional DirectorforAfrica, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, around 62 million doses were administered across the continent in February up from 54 million in January. The uptick was driven mainly by vaccination campaigns in populous countries including Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria. To boost the COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Africa, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and partners are supporting mass vaccination drives in at least 10 priority countries to reach 100 million people by the end of April 2022.
Related Articles
Sceptics’ll applaud Buhari by 2023, says Presidency
The Presidency has said that even the worst of sceptics would applaud President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements at the end of his tenure in 2023. Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this yesterday in a statement showcasing Buhari’s achievements in the last six years. According to him, the milestone […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Arik sacks 300 workers, resumes operations 24 hours after
•Furloughs 50% workforce The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 members of staff redundant due to its current level of operations. The company hinged this on the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Raise independent panel to probe Novena University, ex-militant tells Dikio
A former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, ‘General’ Israel Akpos, has called on the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), to as a matter of urgency raise an independent panel to probe the allegation of scholarship financial misconduct against Novena University and its vice-chancellor. In a statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)