COVID-19 vaccine uptake increases by 15% in Africa – WHO

The African Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said COVID-19 vaccine uptake in the African continent rose by 15 per cent between January and February as several countries embarked on mass vaccination drives to expand coverage and protect populations against the adverse health impacts of the virus. This development was unveiled yesterday during a webinar on COVID-19 update. According totheWHORegional DirectorforAfrica, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, around 62 million doses were administered across the continent in February up from 54 million in January. The uptick was driven mainly by vaccination campaigns in populous countries including Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria. To boost the COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Africa, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and partners are supporting mass vaccination drives in at least 10 priority countries to reach 100 million people by the end of April 2022.

