COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria certified – UK

Amidst the controversy surrounding the United Kingdom’s sentiments on COVID-19 vaccinations in some countries, Nigeria has once again been assured all vaccines in use in the country were approved of, irrespective of the manufacturer.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing in a statement, refuted claims alleging that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria were not approved by the UK, thereby placing Nigeria under countries on red alert.

According to her, the UK has so far donated 1.2 million vaccines to Nigeria through the COVAX facility and would continue to support the country in accessing COVID-19 vaccines.

While encouraging all eligible Nigerians to get vaccinated in order to help stop the spread of the virus. Liang noted that the UK was committed to global access to vaccines, and was among the largest funders to COVAX.

She said: “The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign, and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated. Only once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue. The UK recognises the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured.”

Speaking about rules concerning international travel to the UK, the High Commissioner said the UK was using the COVID-19 vaccination certification process to ensure people enter the country safely.

Like this: Like Loading...