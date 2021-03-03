News

COVID-19 vaccines: Ekiti, LGs embark on awareness campaign

Determined to ensure unhindered vital information relevant to COVID- 19 vaccines were spread to residents, Ekiti state government has embarked on awareness campaign through capacity building programmes by partnering local government officers for sensitization and enlightenment programmes. This, the state said would be carried out in all communities across the state to dispel alleged rumour about the vaccines with a view to making residents have confidence in government on safety of the vaccines barely 24hours after Nigeria took delivery of 3.94million doses of first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19vaccines yesterday. The capacity programmes which came up yesterday at Jibowu Hall, Governor’s office in Ado- Ekiti was organized by the State Ministry of Health with Local government officers, Health stakeholders in attendance. Participants were drawn from the 16 local government areas of the states for the programmes themed “LGAs RISKCOM Team Members.

Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Public Health, Dr. Jimlas Opeyemi Ogunsakin stated that “the capacity building programme becomes necessary to enable government synergize better with health officers at local government level for inter-sectoral collaboration so that the officers could protect their various terrains for greater develop-ment milestone for the community.” Also, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani stated that the current wave of the pandemic was very critical and the crucial roles of the health workers in combatting the wave would not be over-emphasised, saying that government had injected a huge resources into the vaccine for the protection of citizens, stressing that residents would benefit from the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

He said: “COVID-19 has comewithdifferentphasesin January, it was going higher. In Ekiti we thank God it’s coming down now, kudos to the concerted efforts put in place by the government and the residents as health officers play critical roles in addressing COVID-19.” ”There shouldn’t be any cause for hesitancy in the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s similar to normal vaccine like Polio, measles, small pox, the only difference is that because COVID-19 affected everybody in the world, government put resources into it to have it. “It has no negative effect.

Health officers have a role to play to spread credible information about the vaccine for the benefit of the people, government cannot collect/ accept what is not useful for the population. “World Health Organization WHO, UNICEF, NAFDAC have certified the vaccine what they bring to Africa is not different from the ones for the other part of the continents., “Let’s encourage our people on vaccination to tackle COVID-19 because the longer it stays, the higher it mutates.”

