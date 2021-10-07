Health

COVID-19 vaccines: Nigeria still on queue for UK’s review – NPHCDA

…to extend vaccination administration to private health facilities

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has advised Nigerians to remain calm as Nigeria was still on queue like many other countries, to have its vaccination certification programme which just begun, to be reviewed by the United Kingdom (UK). Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib who gave the advice on Tuesday during the weekly briefing on COVID-19 vaccination status, insisted that Nigeria’s status has not changed from not being among countries red listed by the UK government. While noting that the vaccination certification review of countries was being carried out by the UK government in phases, he was optimistic the chances of Nigeria to get approved was higher, as the vaccines used in Nigeria have the approval of the UK.

Shuaib explained that the mandatory 14 days quarantine in a supervised UK facility upon arrival of Nigerians, was same as the requirement Nigeria has in place for all travellers coming into Nigeria from other countries including UK, to be isolated for seven days before mingling with others. He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee is in the process of reviewing these requirements. We have been in touch with the UK Government. Just like they stated clearly in their communication, the current listing of countries with approved vaccination certification has just started in the UK.

“They are reviewing the Country’s programmess in phases. If you go through the list of 50 closely, no African country made the list. The UK Government is yet to comprehensively review Nigeria’s vaccination certification programme. From my communication with the UK Government officials, the vaccines administered in Ni-geria are approved by the UK Government.

“They are also involved with the vaccination programme in Nigeria through the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) and they are optimistic that by the time Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination programme certification is assessed, it will be approved. “There are many countries in the World; so we like many other countries are on the queue for this assessment.

Once it gets to our turn, we are more likely than not to get approved in the coming weeks. Like the UK Government have clearly stated, the process of assessment would occur in phases.” The NPHCDA boss who disclosed that the intensified campaigns by the Agency for uptake of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine through various channels have yielded appreciable results, said as of October 4, 2021, Nigeria had vaccinated 4,963,985 eligible persons across the country with first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

