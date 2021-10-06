News

COVID-19 vaccines: Nigeria still on queue for UK’s review –NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Primary Health Care Devdrelopment Agency (NPHCDA), has advised Nigerians to remain calm as Nigeria was still on queue like many other countries, to have its vaccination certification programme which just begun, reviewed by the United Kingdom (UK).

 

Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who gave the advice yesterday during the weekly briefing on COVID-19 vaccination status, insisted that Nigeria’s status has not changed from not being among countries red listed by the UK government.

 

While noting that the vaccination certification review of countries was being carried out by the UK government in phases, he was optimistic the chances of Nigeria to get approved was higher, as the vaccines used in Nigeria have the approval of the UK.

 

Shuaib explained that the mandatory 14 days quarantine in a supervised UK facility upon arrival of Nigerians was same as the requirement Nigeria has in place for all travellers coming into Nigeria from other countries, including UK, to be isolated for seven days before mingling with others.

 

While noting that an additional  501,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines were, on Monday, received from the COVAX facility as donation from the government of France, he added that receipt of 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer vaccines within the next two weeks have been confirmed, even as more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were expected through the COVAX facility

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

