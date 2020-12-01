COVID-19: Vaccines of no use without vaccination –PTF

The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has said that the acquisition of the recently discovered vaccine for the disease would be of no use unless the country carries out mass vaccination before application.

PTF Chairman and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this disclosure yesterday in his closing remarks at a media briefing in Abuja yesterday.

Mustapha, who insisted that adherence to the nonpharmaceutical intervention remained the only way out of the pandemic, disclosed that the Ministry of Health would be putting in place required infrastructure for mass vaccination ahead of the procurement of the available Vaccines.

According to the SGF, the procurement of the vaccines has been further made difficult because its mass production had yet to start.

He said the few vaccines already produced have been cornered by the rich, privileged and more prosperous countries that are currently worst hit. Mustapha added that apart from the difficulty in procuring the vaccines, the logistics and infrastructure for its storage are currently not available in the country. Based on the reality on ground, the PTF boss pleaded with Nigerians to avoid unnecessary travels and continue to observe the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Director General, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, in his comments at the media briefing, urged the people to avoid Christmas carols and otherfestivities, describingthat as superspreaders of the virus.

He said: “As the year rounds off, I do know we did not expect it to pan out this way but we can take the necessary actions now to make 2021 hopeful and successful year and bring about a move back to the way of life that we miss so much.

“But before we get there, we have an intervening period, the month of December with the associated festivities that mark the end of the year, the normal travels that we are used to carrying out.

“This is really to re-emphasize the call by the PTF that many of the traditional meetings that we engage in at this time of the year, whether it’s Christmas carols or festivals, trips, family gatherings, each of those could end up being a super spreader event.

So, we must take this into consideration as we make our choices. “While we have had a lot of encouraging news about vaccines, we are still very far from mass production.

We are even very far from having one with a license. So, we have to tighten our belts and get through this month of December.

“So, I really want to encourage everyone listening to this toremainvigilant, disciplined, stay safe and abide by the general protocols that we have advised throughout the year. This is the best way that we can keep our loved ones safe and transition safely in 2021.

