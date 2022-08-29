News Top Stories

COVID-19 Vaccines produced in Nigeria’ll meet international standards –NAFDAC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has assured Nigerians that vaccinesproducedinthecountry includingthoseforCOVID-19, would be of internationally acceptable standard.

 

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye ,gave the assurances during an oversight visit to the NAFDAC facilities and COVID-19 laboratory projects in Lagos by the House of Representatives Committee on COVID- 19 over the weekend.

 

According to her, an example of the huge funds spent by the Federal Government on the fight against COVID-19 was construction of the new COVID-19 laboratory, equipped with modern instruments and amenities.

 

Adeyeye, however, decried the neglect of the health sector before the present administration responded through the COVID-19 Committees of the National Assembly, particularly members of the committeewhowerepresent during the visit She said: “If the regulatory agency is not strengthened, the industry will not be strengthened.

We have the African Free trade Agreement already here with us now for the nation’s pharmaceutical industrytotakeadvantageof with quality products. There will be a lot of competition and if NAFDAC’s laboratory is not strengthened, we will not be able to compete’

“For vaccines, we are hoping that the vaccine facilities from the public-private partnership will soon happen but if the regulatory agency is not strong, we can make vaccines that willdestroyour own people.

“Nigeria can now make her own vaccines and we can assure the populace that thereisquality inwhatever is being manufacturedbecause of NAFDAC’s strength.” Chairman, House CommitteeonCOVID- 19, Hon. Haruna Mshelia commended NAFDAC for leveraging on latest technology to upgrade theAgencytoastandardthat is next to none in Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Former Oyo Military Administrator, Tunji Olurin, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta     A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General Tunji Olurin (rtd) is dead. Olurin, a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died at the age of 77. Olurin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the early hours of Saturday, Funso Olurin, the deceased’s brother […]
News

Senate moves to blacklist loan defaulters in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday took a major step towards bringing to reality its proposal to improve credit repayment culture, reduce non-performing loans in the banking sector and streamline loan recovery with a view to tracking and blacklisting them. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber approved the second reading of the bill being sponsored to that effect by […]
News

Enugu 2023: Aninri LG stakeholders back Ugwuanyi on zoning

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Stakeholders in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the need to retain power rotation ahead of the 2023 governorship contest in the state. The stakeholders, who made their position known at a town hall meeting organised by the Enugu West Patriotic League, Aninri […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica