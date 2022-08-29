COVID-19 Vaccines produced in Nigeria’ll meet international standards –NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has assured Nigerians that vaccinesproducedinthecountry includingthoseforCOVID-19, would be of internationally acceptable standard.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye ,gave the assurances during an oversight visit to the NAFDAC facilities and COVID-19 laboratory projects in Lagos by the House of Representatives Committee on COVID- 19 over the weekend.

According to her, an example of the huge funds spent by the Federal Government on the fight against COVID-19 was construction of the new COVID-19 laboratory, equipped with modern instruments and amenities.

Adeyeye, however, decried the neglect of the health sector before the present administration responded through the COVID-19 Committees of the National Assembly, particularly members of the committeewhowerepresent during the visit She said: “If the regulatory agency is not strengthened, the industry will not be strengthened.

We have the African Free trade Agreement already here with us now for the nation’s pharmaceutical industrytotakeadvantageof with quality products. There will be a lot of competition and if NAFDAC’s laboratory is not strengthened, we will not be able to compete’

“For vaccines, we are hoping that the vaccine facilities from the public-private partnership will soon happen but if the regulatory agency is not strong, we can make vaccines that willdestroyour own people.

“Nigeria can now make her own vaccines and we can assure the populace that thereisquality inwhatever is being manufacturedbecause of NAFDAC’s strength.” Chairman, House CommitteeonCOVID- 19, Hon. Haruna Mshelia commended NAFDAC for leveraging on latest technology to upgrade theAgencytoastandardthat is next to none in Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...