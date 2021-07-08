COVID-19 vaccines safe despite misinformation – Experts

The safety profile of COVID-19 vaccines, has been mired in controversies, but claims demonstrating the vaccines to be hazardous have no scientific backing, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Lucy Obembe counted herself lucky to be among Nigerians who were vaccinated with the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Abuja through the COVAX facility on March 2. Vaccine supply was still very limited; Nigeria had almost four million vaccine doses and being a two-dose jab, only two million Nigerians were expected to benefit from that initial supply. Obembe was just stepping out from the Isheri Primary Health Centre at Magodo – Isheri where she just got the second dose in June when she was accosted by a neighbor.

“Madam, I believe you have taken the COVID-19 vaccination?” “Of course, I have just taken the jab; that is why I visited the Isheri Primary Health Centre this morning. I am fortunate to have got the vaccination meant for health workers that were tagged priority officials, but when majority of them hesitated coming forward to take the jab, officials had no choice than to administer the doses on Nigerians who went to the health centre for the medication.

That’s how I got mine.” Rather than congratulate Madam Obembe, the neighbour expressed open sympathy for her for taking the vaccination. That was based on her belief that anyone on whom the jab was administered would simply have his life cut short and the neighbour did not mince words expressing his views to Obembe. “Madam Obembe and others that took this vaccination will die very soon,” the neighbour told Obembe and walked away without feeling any remorse for saying so.

The attitude of Obembe’s neighbour is akin to those who have been openly rejecting the COVID-19 vaccine for several unverified reasons including claims that taking the vaccination introduces microchip into the body of whosoever takes it. Not only that, in recent times, the social media has been inundated with claims that metal objects including items such as keys, telephones, among others can stick to COVID-19 vaccination injection sites, further expanding misinformation about life-saving vaccines. Similarly, numerous videos making the rounds demonstrate that an electric bulb lights up at the COVID- 19 injection point on the human body.

It will be recalled that there have been claims and counter claims of the injected jabs at the vaccination points making metals stick to the body and prompting electric bulbs to light up whenever they make contact with the human body, precisely at the vaccination needle point. There is no doubt that the impact of this has been damaging, further alienating more and more Nigerians from taking the jab. For this category of citizens, the magnetisation of the objects at the injection point has compromised the safety of the vaccine.

While reacting to the development, a top Virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori and a member of Indian Scientists COVID- 19 Response Team, Dr. Subhojit Sen recently described the numerous videos of metal objects being magnetised to the vaccination injection points as mere hoax, saying there was no scientific backing to the activities. According to the duo, it is not true that metals including items such as keys, metal objects can stick to the vaccination injection site. Neither could the injection point light up a bulb. Concerning the video, Tomori said he had appeared on the NTA news programme recently; “I stuck a coin and a key on my sweaty forehead, and they stuck.

I also put a bit of ‘poundo’ yam on a key and stuck it on my head. I did not receive vaccines on my head. “Also when you get the vaccine about 0.5mg, it does not stay at the site of inoculation but disperses through the whole body. So, why will the phone not stick all over my body?” Tomori, who was the former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science (NAS), noted that a lot of people are now doing copycats of similar videos.

“It started with coins, then spoons, and then electric bulbs. Now, it is the phone. Nobody knows what these people put on the part of their body to stick the car key, magnet, spanner, or even silver spoon on the vaccination injection point.

Regarding the lighted bulb, the virologist said it is a long standing trick you can do with a battery operated bulb; press the battery and make the contact and ‘wao…’ the bulb will flash. He however lamented that these ‘clowns’ and ‘copycats’ are just seeking publicity and so ignorant they do not realise the damage they are causing.

“First they have received the vaccine and are likely protected while denying others of the unique opportunity to be vaccinated.” While debunking the claims in the viral videos as untruth, Dr. Sen stated that vaccines are made of antigen, comprising protein and another component that stabilises the protein inside the body.

“Neither of these two can retain any metal iron on the body that will be magnetic in nature.”

Consequently, the member of Indian Scientists COVID-19 Response Team, stressed that it is not true that metals could stick to the vaccination injection point; neither could bulb light up on the same point. He however, reasoned that at a particular incline of the hand a metal could stick to any part of the body, even with the presence of body sweat. Similarly, on claims that a bulb that is not connected to any power source can light up, he said the bulb had been fitted with small flat batteries. “If you hold the bulb at a particular position, if it completes the circle the bulb will light up,” he reasoned.

“This is just a complete hoax. Neither the body nor the vaccine can hold enough electricity to light up a bulb just by making it sit on the skin.” Speaking further, he said, “Vaccines are put through several layers of clinical trials, sometimes up to phase four. What these trials do is to check the efficacy of these vaccines and these vaccines are thereafter given to thousands of people.” Like all vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that COVID- 19 vaccines go through a rigorous, multi-stage testing process, including large clinical trials that involve tens of thousands of people.

These trials are specifically designed to identify any safety concerns. The vaccines have shown a high level of efficacy across all populations and have been found to be safe and effective in people with various medical conditions that are associated with increased risk of severe disease. According to Sen, “There are a few cases of side effects involving blood clots, but looking at the millions of people taking the vaccines and finding them safe, the very few instances of side effects do not detract from their safety and efficacy.” Apart from the WHO safety certification of COVID-19 vaccines, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has also affairmed the safety of the vaccines, adding that they are equally efficacious.

