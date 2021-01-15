COVID-19 vaccines: WHO, CDC to deliver 900m doses to Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) through COVAX facility and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) are expected to deliver close to 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa by 2021. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this at WHO first online press briefing for 2021 on Thursday from its regional office for Africa, based in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The director said WHO Regional Office for Africa through COVAX facility would deliver 600 million doses, while Africa CDC would secure 270 million doses of the vaccines. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. It aims at accelerating the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world. The regional director said: “The COVAX facility, which is coordinated by GAVI, WHO and CEPI, aims to provide around 600 million doses for Africa in 2021.

“We expect the first doses to arrive by the end of March with large roll out by June. However, COVAX facility can only cover 20 per cent of African population, so, it is really wonderful to see the African Union efforts to secure provisional 270 million doses by the end of 2021 are achieving success. “Together we will deliver 900 million doses this year and we know still more is needed,” Moeti said.

He said top priority for Africa was to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccine, saying “it is unfortunate that so far, vaccine distribution has been inequitable, but this is a massive undertaking that will take time.” According to her, as COVID- 19 cumulative cases in Africa top three million and daily case numbers exceed the first wave peak, the continent is now confronted with emerging variants of the virus. She said revamped public health measures were ever more critical to avert a runaway surge in infections that could stretch health facilities to the breaking point.

“An average of 25,223 cases were reported each day between 28th December 2020 and 10th January 2021 in Africa, which is nearly 39 per cent higher than the July 2020 two-week peak of 18,104 daily average cases.

“Yet numbers may rise further in the coming days in the wake of travelling, gathering and festivities over Christmas and New Year holidays. “Overall cases in the region have risen steadily since mid-September 2020, with a steeper rise from late November,” she said.

In addition, the regional director said a new variant of the virus called `501Y. V2’ was circulating widely in South Africa, accounting for most of the new infections during the second wave. According to her, mutations of the virus are unsurprising as the more the pandemic spreads the higher the likelihood of changes. “However, preliminary analysis finds the 501Y.V2 variation to be more transmissible. Genomic sequencing has found the variant present in Botswana, the Gambia and Zambia. “Deeper investigations are underway to fully understand the epidemiological implications, but at present there are no indications the new variant increases the severity of the disease,” Moeti stated. In addition, she said Nigeria was also carrying out more investigations on a variant identified in samples collected between August and October.

