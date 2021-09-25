COVID-19 VACCINES: Why Nigeria may not be able to vaccinate 200m people in 200 years, by medical experts

This story highlights the sluggish nature of vaccination, hesitancy, the rumours and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria. It also looks at its efficacy as well as x-rays the misconceptions and disabuses peoples’ minds on the pandemic, and allays the fears of some Nigerians who have comorbidities. Isioma Madike reports

Some of Nigeria’s leading lights in the medical field are worried at the snail speed with which people are being vaccinated throughout the country. If this continues, they say, it may take up to 200 years to vaccinate the country’s estimated 200 million people. Nigeria, according to them, has only achieved a little above one per cent since the vaccination exercise started.

As at September 13, about six months after Nigeria commenced the vaccination of its citizens against the rampaging coronavirus, a paltry 1.6 million eligible persons is said to have been fully vaccinated. The Executive- Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, as quoted by Premium Times, disclosed this at a briefing by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC). Shuaib had said 1,692,315 persons have received two doses of the Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He also said that about 4,052,756 eligible Nigerians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. He had said: “This is made up of 2,645,020 persons with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,407,736 persons with the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

A total of 1,692,315 eligible persons are fully vaccinated and we currently have a national average of 70.4 per cent utilisation of the 2,000,040 doses of Moderna vaccines we received.” The approval of COVID-19 vaccines across the world ought to have offered a path out of the pandemic. In Nigeria, it ought to have also come as a relief, given the lethal nature of the virus, especially as it mutates rapidly with the new variants, particularly the Delta variant becoming so deadly.

But not for cynics, who rely on misinformation and disinformation fueled by the new media. So, when it comes to the fraught topic of COVID-19 vaccines, many often balance on a razor-thin edge. While some are open to getting vaccinated, others seem hesitant because of the potentially harmful misinformation concerning the vaccines that have been flying about. This inaccurate information spreads widely and at high speed, making it more difficult for the public to identify verified facts and advice from trusted sources.

Many, based on the false information, have called the vaccines a scam, while others believe the wilder claim that it is an attempt to implant chips in people. The fear that it will somehow change the DNA equation is one that has regularly found expression on social media. This is even the one described as ridiculous by medics, which stated that one can get COVID-19 infection from the vaccines. These have, somehow, shaped peoples’ perception about the vaccines and the continued reluctance and sometimes outright rejection to be vaccinated.

Scientists react

Maduike Ezeibe, a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, has said the honest but sad truth is that every vaccine or medicine has side effects but that once the benefit is more than the side effects, people should accept it. “So, what we should pay attention to is if vaccination is the remedy for COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ezeibe, like many other scientists, is worried about the slow speed at which Nigerians are being vaccinated. He said: “Let me remind Nigerians that it has taken about two years since we started the vaccination yet our coverage (those who have received two doses) is less than two per cent. At this rate, it could take 200 to 300 years to vaccinate the over 200 million Nigerians. The big countries are not doing better.

No country has achieved 100 per cent in almost two years. Yet nobody knows how long protection from the vaccine can last. Most vaccines (for animals) protect for just one year. “The COVID-19 vaccine cannot last for life because the disease has no age limit, yet the virus changes very fast leading to new variants, which make existing vaccines useless. The only human vaccine globally repeated for now is yellow fever (every 10 years). Other human diseases controlled by vaccination are age-limiting, so that once children are vaccinated as babies, by the time immunity from the vaccines wanes they would have overgrown the age of the diseases.

“If the world wants to eradicate COVID-19 by vaccination, it means that everybody in every country would be vaccinated (two doses) within one year. If some countries achieve this level and others do not, the effort fails. Let me use this opportunity to ask Edo State, which has announced sanctions against people who are not vaccinated, how many doses of the vaccine they have. Should everybody in the state come out to be vaccinated tomorrow do they have enough to go round two jabs each? “If they stop me from coming to Edo because I have not been fully vaccinated would they also stop every Edo indigene (even if vaccinated) from going to other states/countries where people may not have been vaccinated? I think what we are doing is to copy whatever other countries are doing even when it is clear they are wrong.

They do not have medicine that can cure COVID-19 (terminate the infection) but we have. “Recall that DG of NIMR and the immediate past DG-NCDC along with others, sometime last year, repeatedly advertised on NTA that they were going to unveil a Nigerian made COVID-19 medicine. By that announcement, the nation’s medical experts agreed that Nigeria has got a cure for the disease. In March this year, I was at the science expo, organised by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation at Eagles square, Abuja. “My entry was ‘Potential of Medicinal synthetic Aluminum magnesium silicate (MSAMS) for the Nigerian economy…’

I explained both in writing and speech, that the MSAMS uses opposite electrical charges to mop viruses and abnormal cells (it is already in literature that every virus and every abnormal cell has either the positive or the negative charge while Aluminum magnesium silicate, an existing medicine, has both charges) and so, cures viral diseases (including COVID-19) and cancers.

“I concluded by saying that the invention would make Nigeria great, economically and diplomatically. Last month, August 2021, after due evaluation of my claims, which took them five months, judges of the competition between all Nigerian Universities and other tertiary academic institutions, announced me the winner (the second in two years).

“Our paper on treatment of patients of COVID-19 with the Nigerian medicine (in Nigeria, Cameron and Tanzania), which reported that it cures COVID-19 in 72 hours has also been published by an American journal which means that after reviewing our work they (international scientists) have agreed that Nigeria can cure (not manage) COVID-19. What then are we waiting for? Quick cure for COVID-19 is a better control measure and any country that is the first to find it becomes great.

“The MSAMS can also be used to eradicate the infection by ensuring that every citizen of every nation is tested and those positive are isolated and treated. The Nigerian government should tell the world that Nigerian scientists have found the cure (no other country will announce it for us because of international politics). WHO would ask us to prove the claim and we will repeat what we did at Eagles square and in that journal article.” Another professor and president of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Olufemi Babalola, has emphatically declared that the COVID-19 vaccine is NOT a poison but a remedy. “I have been double-vaccinated and so has my entire family. Over five billion doses of the vaccine have been given worldwide. If it was a poison we should know by now.

“Secondly, people with comorbidities should in fact be first in line to take the vaccine. Countless people with these conditions have been vaccinated worldwide and by now we should know if they are at some increased risk of serious adverse effects to the injection.

I am aware that there is a lot of vaccine hesitancy in Nigeria. We should stop spreading half-truths and get on with accelerating the rate of vaccination. We are still at about 1% in Nigeria when we should be at least 70% of the population. Let’s get on with it,” Babalola said. Speaking in like manner, General Secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Philips Ekpe, also said that COVID-19 vaccine is a preventive measure. “It either reduces the chances of infection or even if infection occurs, the symptoms and signs, the morbidity and mortality will be lower.

So, it is a remedy not a poison to people with diabetes and high BP can take it,” he said. Ekpe however, said citizens could not be forced to be vaccinated against COVID-19 the same way they had the right to reject medical treatment. Rather than being forced, he said, Nigerians should be made to understand the need to be vaccinated. According to him, although they cannot be forced, citizens who refuse vaccination should stay in their houses so that they don’t endanger others.

He said: “The Federal Government needs to make people understand the reason why they need to be vaccinated. They have the right to say no. You cannot force people. People have the right to say no to medical treatment. But you should let them understand the dangers of not getting vaccinated. For example, if you want to travel out of the country, if you are not vaccinated, you will not be let in. “The reason is because the other country you are going to won’t want to endanger the lives of its citizens.

Let them understand the importance, but then if they refuse, they should stay in their houses and not go out and endanger others.” Biodun Ogungbo, Consultant Neurologist (Spinal Cord Expert), said as a medical practitioner and a health consumer, he was sure that the COVID-19 vaccine is not poisonous and there should no longer be any fear about it. He said that over N5 billion people have now been vaccinated all over the world, according to statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and so far no one has developed horns or changed into a monster. “I am personally quadrupled vaccinated; being vaccinated here in Nigeria and in the UK. The most important information for the general public is that we need herd immunity. This is a situation where the majority (80%) of the public is vaccinated so that most of us are protected as we learn to live with this virus.

The virus is still killing people and we cannot afford to let our guards down. “We must continue to shout out the prevention measures of social distancing, hand washing and hygiene and the use of facemasks. These are crucial in addition to encouraging people to get vaccinated. The vaccine has nothing to do with comorbidity of Hypertension or Diabetes and there should be no concerns by people with such chronic illnesses. “Those with low immunity are particularly at risk and should be encouraged to get vaccinated. The Press should not entertain or help promote the madness of conspiracy theorists.

They are just mischief makers and of little value to the society,” he said. Dr. Rotimi Adesanya, Family Physician and Head, Medical services, College Medical Centre, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Lagos, has also said that COVID-19 is very effective. According to him, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available are effective at preventing COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings. Even NAFDAC, he said, had to also subject all vaccines coming to Nigeria for test to show they are safe for consumption.

He said: “They are not poisonous as some of the citizens perceived it to be. COVID-19 vaccination helped protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and might also help protect people around them. To receive the most protection, people should receive all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick because no vaccine is 100% effective. I will recommend the citizens get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available to them. “The vaccine is safe for adults who have or have had cardiovascular disease (hypertension, high cholesterol etc). Also, the vaccine is safe for adults who have diabetes. We know from previous research that the immune response to fighting coronavirus in people with diabetes is no different to people who don’t have diabetes. So, there’s no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine will be less effective in people with diabetes.

“When you get the vaccine, your body will start to produce what’s called an immune response. This is nothing to worry about. Your body is just reacting to the vaccine because the vaccine is new to you. As with any vaccine, there is a chance the COVID-19 vaccine may cause blood glucose levels to rise for a couple of days. You should not be alarmed by this and should simply stick to your plan if it does occur.

“After the vaccination, drink plenty of water, keep a close eye on your blood glucose levels, and make sure you have someone to support you if needed. All vaccines can cause side effects. Usually these are mild. Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines have reported side effects such as pain at the injection site; fever or muscle aches on the day or day after vaccination.”

Federal Ministry of Information, UNICEF, demand creation for COVID-19 vaccines

Little wonder the issue of vaccination dominated discussion at a two-day media dialogue in Kano on September 9 and 10, organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information in collaboration with UNICEF.

The discourse focused on “demand creation for COVID-19 vaccines.” At the dialogue, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Umaru A. Pate, said that the COVID -19 pandemic has profoundly and globally affected every human endeavour and rendered various societies tense, challenged and even insecure. His observation is not out of place, as many, especially medical and pharmaceutical scientists have at one time or the other attested to this fact.

The situation, Pate said, is heightened by uncertainties and boundless flow of information because of developments in ICTs, populism politics, pervasive poverty, rise of ethno- religious tensions, and general decline in standards and values. He has also said that ICTs have produced limitless possibilities in how individuals and the media produce, process and distribute contents with the new media increasingly making the world interconnected, interdependent and borderless in terms of space and time. The professor of communication, who presented a paper, titled: “Debunking rumours and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccine”, tasked the media to challenge the conspiracy theories against COVID-19 with superior facts as well as figures and quality content that would replace ignorance with knowledge. Truth, he said, is under attack from factories of fake news, agents of disinformation and intense weaponisation of information characterised by intensification of disinformation, hate and dangerous speech. While responding to questions from this reporter, Pate, said: “Societies are worried about the prevalence and consequences of misuse of the digital, online and social media to the extent that the conventional media and individuals are deeply involved, too.

They manifest in the spread of fake news, offensive speech and provocation of conflicts and crises. “COVID-19 came in the era of the internet, social media and digital communication. The new media have given people vast choices and sources of information at little or no cost with prevalence of mixed messaging, misinformation and disinformation. Confinement and social distancing measures during and after the lockdown have led to the production and circulation of rumours and misconceptions about COVID-19 and its treatment and vaccination. “I have got this personal experience to share about my departed colleagues and I think it is not a palatable experience. So, I believe we all have a duty to ensure we play the roles expected of us in safeguarding the society from the scourge of COVID-19.” Although Pate acknowledged that social media has played a prominent role in advancing society digitally, he however expressed regret that social media has also become the purveyor of intense weaponisation of information characterised by intensification of disinformation, hate, and dangerous speech.

Dr. Murtala , a senior lecturer in the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutic at the Bayero University, Kano, who also presented a paper, titled: “The science behind COVID-19: Vaccines to the rescue”, traced the history of the virus to efforts being made worldwide to ameliorate the effects. He also dwelt on the myth around vaccines while stressing their efficacy. According to Jibril, the talk on blood clotting arising from the vaccines is mythical rather than real. However, he said that risk of severe disease is higher in elderly people with comorbidities structure of COVID-19. He nonetheless acknowledged cases which he described as too mild to cause worry. He said: “There are bound to be reactions based on different body systems. But such reactions cannot be life-threatening. The most important is that the vaccines are safe and effective.”

Rumours and misconceptions

Professor Mansur O. Oche of the Community Medicine Department, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, as quoted by Pate, tabulated some of the popular misconceptions and fakery about the COVID- 19 vaccine.

