COVID-19: Veterinary doctors seek recognition to fight pandemic

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has demanded recognition by the government in order to collaborate with other medical personnel in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The association made the appeal yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, when its leadership visited the former National President of the association, Dr. Clement Alile, ahead of the association national convention slated for Benin between October 25 and 29, 2021. The Acting National President, Dr. Ibrahim Ado, who stated this, however, expressed the regret that as experts in animals and its diseases, the association had not been carried along in the efforts to combat the scourge.

Ado, who also bemoaned the government indifference to the veterinary doctors’ roles in combating COVID-19 outbreak, noted that with its over 9,000 membership strength, the association is still doing all in its capacity to deliver on its mandate. He said: “Veterinarians are noble professionals that stand out among others, but sadly in the country, our roles as veterinarians are not duly recognised by the government.

“However, we are making a conscious effort to let the public know who we are and what we do. We are pushing hard to ensure things are done the way they should be and our roles are not being neglected. “If you take a look at that current pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic, we have veterinarians that are experts in COVID as far back as 40 to 50 years. But, the people merely know of it with this pandemic. “All the theory of the current pandemic is that it came from animals and we are authorities in diseases of animals. So, we should be brought into the fold so that we all can collaborate and save humanity together.”

Like this: Like Loading...