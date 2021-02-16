Metro & Crime

COVID-19 violation: FCTA moves to shut Abuja’s biggest plazas, convicts 47

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

For continuously violating COVID-19 guidelines, the Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA) on Tuesday said shutting down Bannex and EFAB plazas may be the best option to save residents from the dangers of the pandemic.
Bannex Plaza, located in the ever-busy Wuse 2 district and the EFAB mull located in Area 11, Garki, are among the biggest one-stop-shop public complexes in the Abuja city centre.
Head, Media, Publicity and Enlightenment and of FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force, Ikharo Attah, said the plazas have refused to comply with the required protocols and exposing residents to danger.
Attah also disclosed that about 47 persons were convicted for not wearing facemasks by the FCT Mobile court.

