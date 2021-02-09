COVID-19 violation: FG slams fresh travel restrictions on 100 passengers

The Federal Government has placed a travel restriction on 100 passengers for flouting COVID-19 directives.

This was announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The PTF also released the passport details of the defaulters, stating that they have been restricted from travelling for six months.

“Presidential Task Force sanctions 100 Passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test. PENALTY: six-month travel restriction from February 5 to July 30, 2021,” it tweeted.

In the list containing the passport number of the defaulters, it added: “The Federal Government is placing travel restrictions on the following passports due to non-compliance with the mandatory Day & post-arrival COVID-19 test.”

