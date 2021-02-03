Metro & Crime

COVID-19 violation: Top NSITF directors scale fence to evade arrest

There was pandemonium in Abuja on Wednesday when some top management staff of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) allegedly abandoned their cars and scaled the perimeter fence, possibly to evade arrest by the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement team.

NSITF was alleged to have gathered a large crowd of its staff across the country for a promotional Examination exercise at M and M Event Centre, Area II, Garki.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of the Team, Ikharo Attah, said his team stormed the NSITF venue for the exercise, following a tip off, that the exercise was going on without compliance with COVID-19 health protocols.

He noted that while NSITF labour leaders resisted arrest of the offending officers, they also took advantage of the rowdy situation to jump over the fence and escape.

Attah, however, confirmed that while the General Manager, Health Safety and Environment and other top directors escaped, one person was arrested.

Attah, who expressed disappointment that a frontline agency of government, like NSITF failed to lead by example, also vowed that the fleeing directors and others who flaunted the Presidential regulations shall be prosecuted.

While he reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello to the health and safety of all residents, he warned that the laws will not spare any organisation or individual that violates the Presidential regulations.

