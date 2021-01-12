COVID-19 violations: FCTA demolishes five local theatres,  arrests 25 persons

Metro & Crime

About five local theatres, known as “Gidan Drama and Gidan Dembe” were on Tuesday demolished, while 25 persons were arrested by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for violating COVID-19 safety regulations.
The Administration disclosed that the five wrestling and drama theatres had refused to obey the regulations,  even after several warnings.

 

Head, Media, Public Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah, said the theatres located at Dakibiyu, Gwarimpa 1 and Sector Centre districts, were demolished to save residents from the risks of contracting the pandemic.

 

He noted that: “The removal of the structures became inevitable following repeated warnings to the owners and operators of the Gidan Drama and Gidan Dembe to stop operations because they are prohibited to so do under the COVID-19 Protocols and Guidelines.”

 

According to him: “Thousands of persons gather in these local entertainment centres to watch artistes and wrestlers perform. In one of the centres, we observed during surveillance that thousands gather to watch nude dancers.

 

Facemasks, physical distancing and sanitizing of the hands do not exist here at all.”

 

Attah, however, appealed to Kannywood actors and actresses who sometimes make appearances in these centres to desist from going here.

 

“If we get them here we will arrest and charge them to court regardless of their fame and status,” he said.

