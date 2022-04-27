COVID-19: We can’t let down our oars yet –FG

As another wave of COVID- 19 infections continues to surge in China and some parts of Europe, the Federal Government has warned that it could not afford to let down its guard as the pandemic could flare up in the country at any time, as witnessed in some countries. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who sounded the warning during a bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefing organised by the Health Promotion Department of the ministry yesterday in Abuja, noted that the re-emergence of the pandemic from country to country despite the high uptake of vaccines, still comes as a surprise.

He said: “With regards to the pandemic, Nigeria at the moment is in a lull with reduction in infection rates and in fatalities. But we cannot let down our oars given the COVID-19 experience of other countries in Europe. “Presently, the experience in China tells us that there can be a flare up of COVID-19 at any time triggered by factors yet to be fully understood.

The massive, huge city of Shanghai in China is on lockdown because of an explosion again of COVID-19 in that place. Before that it was in Europe; UK and Germany. “The re-emergence of COVID- 19 from country to country still surprises us.” Speaking on governments efforts to align the rate of population growth with the rate of economic growth he said plans were underway to accelerate the implementation of fertility control interventions, improve family planning and childbirth spacing to scale up meaningful control of the population growth rate and also support economic growth rate.

“Government target is to have a more than contraceptive prevalence rate of 27% by the year 2030 and sustainably increase it to 65% by 2050. I call for a multi sectoral partnership with the National Population Commission and other stakeholders to support the Ministry of Health to align this intervention.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...