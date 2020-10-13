News

COVID-19: We must anticipate, prepare for second wave – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the control of COVID-19 pandemic has urged Nigerians to anticipate and prepare for a possible second wave of the disease should protocols be jettisoned as the government further relaxes ease of doing business in the country.

 

The PTF also disclosed that the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) could not deliver on the ongoing validation of the Rapid PCR Testing Kits meant to accelerate the period of testing for the Coronavirus because of lack of funds.

 

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments, at a briefing in Abuja yesterday, said no nation could be said to be immune to a possible second wave if guidelines and protocols are not adhered to strictly as the nation opens up more for business

