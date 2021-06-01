News

COVID-19: We must prevent uncontrolled outbreak of Indian variant, FG tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to avert an uncontrolled outbreak of the Coronavirus B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the ‘Indian variant’, by strict and conscious adherence to all COVID-19 protocols and curfew guidelines.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, during the weekly media briefing to update Nigerians on status of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Shuaib, who stressed that the COVID-19 vaccination remains the safest and most effective public health intervention to contain the pandemic, noted that keeping Nigeria safe was a collective responsibility of everyone, by ensuring they take both doses of the COVID-19 jab.

He said: “I want to encourage all Nigerians to remain vigilant. Each and every one of us must follow social distancing; mask wearing, and curfew guidelines.

“Significant concern remains about the threat posed by the Coronavirus B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the ‘Indian variant’, which is observed to be a highly contagious triple-mutant strain of the coronavirus.

“In England, cases of the variant have doubled in one week alone. It is very important that we take all the necessary precautions set out by the government to prevent an uncontrolled outbreak here in Nigeria.”

The NPHCDA boss revealed that thus far, 1,956,598 million targeted eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated with their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with frontline workers constituting 66 percent, health workers 22 percent, and the elderly 12 percent.

Dr. Shuaib, however, disclosed that thus far, 10,113 cases of adverse reactions in different stages have been recorded, with Cross River State presenting the highest records with 1,040 cases, followed by Kaduna (1,071), Lagos (796), and Yobe (555) while Kebbi State recorded the fifth highest cases with 525.

On relocation of people from states where they received the first dose, Dr. Shuaib disclosed that second doses of the vaccines could now be received at the nearest vaccination post, adding that the list of vaccination sites were on the NPHCDA’s official website.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo who commended Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy, disclosed that other African countries were already looking up to Nigeria to learn how to roll out their vaccinations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former AIG Tambari Yabo dies at 64

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tambari Yabo, a former Assistant Inspector-General of Police has died. The former AIG was reported to have died on Saturday at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a brief illness. He was aged 64 years. A family member confirmed that the deceased, who was survived by two wives, 14 children, and many […]
News

How Marshall Mosher digitally recreated the world’s most daunting environments for corporate teams to embrace adaptability

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Virtual reality is on the rise, with more people experiencing things in this digital way every day. One of the most unique utilizations of this technology brings people together through powerful adventure experiences and allows them to interact in the virtual environment. Marshall Mosher’s company, Vestigo, is working to hone this technology and make it […]
News

Sultan advises political leaders to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To further drive acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday called on political leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccines in public glare. Nigeria has commenced COVID-19 vaccination of its citizens after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility in early […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica