COVID-19: Wear face masks, Adeboye tells Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians to protect themselves from COVID-19 by wearing a face mask.
Adeboye’s comments come amid controversy among denominations on whether or not Christians should use masks.
The highly respected cleric simply tweeted from his verified Twitter account: “Stay safe, wear a mask!”
The Federal Government has named religious gatherings as one of the reasons COVID-19 numbers have spiked in the country.
Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also listed reopening of schools and businesses, travels, etc as the reason Nigeria is in the second wave of the pandemic.
Last month, churches in Lagos state were forced to adjust their Crossover Service schedule.
This followed a directive from the state government, that curfew will be imposed from 12am to 4am.
There are now over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

