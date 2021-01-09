COVID-19: Wear your face mask, lead by example, Prof Tomori tells Buhari

…says Nigeria lacks facilities for vaccine trials

…tasks FG on purchase of vaccines

The Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to play an exemplary role in the country’s consistent call for adherence to non – pharmaceutical protocol to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, by putting on a face mask.

Tomori made the call on Friday during a webinar organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to sensitise media gate keepers on COVID-19 vaccine introduction. Emphasising on the need for the President to be role model and lead by example, said it would be easier to have majority of Nigerians who do not believe the virus exist in the country, to buy in to the consistent call for adherence to the protocols.

He said: “We need our President to lead by example, he should wear his face mask as an example and role model for all of us and other people will believe in it.” Tomori further noted that the COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country would not undergo further clinical trials before being administered on Nigerians due to the absence of the needed facilities to undergo such activities.

He explained that over the years, all vaccines acquired and administered in the country do not undergo further trials, adding that the country has always depended on the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and endorsements from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for vaccine usage. “We can’t test the vaccines when we don’t have the facilities.

It is our fault that we did not participate in any of the clinical trials. NAFDAC has told us clearly that there is no clinical trial, we don’t have vaccine clinical labs. “Which vaccine are we using in this country that we have carried out trials on? Those that took the vaccines without clinical trials what happened to them? Where do we have vaccine clinical labs in the country?” he asked. While raising concerns over the limited number of vaccines (100,000) coming into the country through the COVAX facility arrangement and the over dependence on free donations, he urged the Nigerian government to take a cue from other countries by taking proactive steps to purchase vaccines and on time, and also increase the number of laboratories and COVID-19 testing, in order to save the country from further disaster.

“We are not doing enough testing because we do not have enough labs, 60 years of independence and we are just building labs, the labs we have are not been efficiently used, the labs are not adequately supplied with testing kits. “Nigeria would rather depend on donations and worse still spend her scarce resources on frivolities. Why states should get billions of naira and still will not test and we do nothing about it? We have incoherence at government level; one state says do this the other says do not, each arrogantly claiming sovereignty of ignorance and incompetence “1.5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines are going to South Africa which has a population of 60 million because they paid for it. Here in Nigeria we are over 200 million and only 100,000 vaccines are coming in soonest. “Our government needs to be more proactive and start looking towards purchasing vaccines as other countries are doing, they should take proper action, negotiate in a short period to save our country. Let’s hasten the situation for the sake of all of us.”

Alaafin postpones 50th anniversary celebration

Foremost traditional ruler and the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, yesterday announced a postponement of the celebration of His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee anniversary of assumption of the royal throne, citing COVID – 19 restrictions as the main reason. Oba Adeyemi, who is the permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, in a press release signed by him, while citing the need to adhere to the restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the postponement, said: “With due gratitude to God first and foremost, and my illustrious and great ancestors, I will be 50 years on the throne of the most exalted Yoruba throne this January. My gratitude is further deepened by the fact that I ascended the throne at the age of 31. “As it is expected, I have made adequate and abundant arrangements for the elaborate thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the welldeserved occasion. As usual, all those who know the importance of the Alaafin stool to the Yoruba nationhood both at home and in the Diaspora had indicated their intention to be physically present on the occasion. “Accordingly, a lot of resources had been committed by well meaning people apart from my personal purse; to which we thank God for His blessings. But against the backdrop of the current global pandemic of COVID-19, I have got to make a rethink on the timing of the celebration. “With very strong personal pain, but with respect for the sanctity of human life, I have been able to convince my traditional cabinet in the name of Oyomesi, of the need to postpone the formal programme till after the pandemic might have gone in no distant future. “Suffice to say that part of the factors that informed the painful decision is the logistics of effecting the social distance rule and the need of harbouring visitors from abroad, the mandatory two weeks isolation which might not be verified. “Consequently, between personal interest and national interest is concerned, especially when it comes to the sanctity of human lives, the choice is clear for any patriot. “While regretting any inconvenience the postponement might have caused, the sanctity of human life is more important to me than any social engagement”, the monarch said.

Benue govt’s silence over rising cases worrisome – residents

…loses council chairman to the virus Benue citizens yesterday expressed worry over the intractable silence of the state government on the rising confirmed cases of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, describing the action as disturbing and unfortunate. The state’s Special Response Team (SRT) on COVID- 19 chaired by the state’s Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, with the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, heading the media and publicity unit, were saddled with the responsibility of carrying out daily media briefings to update people of the state on the prevalence rate, but have allegedly gone to bed prompting mixed reactions from residents. Saturday Telegraph learnt from yesterday’s update from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) chart that the state recorded 16 new cases with a total number of confirmed cases now standing at 553 to qualify for position 24 on the chart. The government has not given any reason for keeping mute on the matter. Some residents of Makurdi metropolis who bared their minds to Saturday Telegraph including Mr. Ter-wase Beegu of Agboughol community, said the inability of the state government to inform the people about the worsening second wave of the pandemic is a clear indication that government is already overwhelmed by the situation, describing the development as worrisome. Meanwhile, the chairman of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, Daniel Ukehemba Deajir is dead. Deajir died of COVID-19 related ailments barely two weeks after he was allegedly quarantined at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Makurdi.

FG targets 70% Nigerians for COVID-19 vaccination

The Federal Government has announced that about 70 per cent (149,690,763) total target of Nigerians were being prioritised for COVID – 19 vaccines vaccination in 2021 and 2022. Disclosing this at a webinar on Friday, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said the measure would reduce mortality and interrupt COVID-19 transmission in the country. Chairman, Technical Working Group for the Vaccine Therapy, Dr. Bassey Okposen, who disclosed these, also said that the health workers would be the number one target in order of priority to be vaccinated. While making his presentation, Okposen explained that: “Nigeria plans to reach 70 per cent of the total population with COVID 19 vaccines by end of 2022.

