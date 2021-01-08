Health

COVID-19: Wear your mask, lead by example – Prof Tomori tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…says Nigeria lacks facilities for vaccine trials

…tasks FG on purchase of vaccines

The Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to play an exemplary role in the country’s consistent call for adherence to non-pharmaceutical protocol to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, by putting on a face mask.

He made the call on Friday during a webinar organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), to sensitise media gate keepers on COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

Prof. Tomori, who placed emphasis on the need for Presidents to be role models and lead by example, said it would be easier to have majority of Nigerians who do not believe the virus exists in the country, to buy in to the consistent call for adherence to the protocols.

He said: “We need our President to lead by example, he should wear his face mask as an example and role model for all of us and other people will believe in it.”

Tomori further noted that the COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country would not undergo further clinical trials before administered on Nigerians, due to the absence of the needed facilities to undergo such activities.

He explained that over the years, all vaccines acquired and administered in the country do not undergo further trials, adding that the country has always depended on the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and endorsements from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for vaccine usage.

