COVID-19: We’ll provide details of palliatives’ distributions –Govs

Nigerian governors have resolved to embark on enlightenment campaign to educate the people on the distribution of palliatives to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 lockdown. This is to correct the impression that the palliatives meant to cushion the effects of the scourge were hoarded, which led to massive looting of suspected warehouses across the country by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.

The state chief executives who met on Wednesday, however, resolved to adapt, at both the state and regional levels, guidelines issued by the National Economic Committee (NEC) sub-committee to “reduce restiveness among young people as it is clear that these agitations are attributable to social and economic inequality in the country.”

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s meeting, said the governors will “educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states, including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.”

Fayemi commended the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) for presenting the “true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level.” The forum, Fayemi disclosed, resolved to “engage with traditional, religious and civil society organisations to drive a common agenda and generate the required support for security personnel who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.” According to Fayemi, the governors decried low testing of people for COVID-19 in the country, especially in the light of the resurgence of the virus globally and called on state governors to increase their testing capacity in all local governments to help prevent the start of a second wave of the scourge in the country.

