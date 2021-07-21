COVID-19: We’ll provide palliatives to cushion effects -Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration was not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people associated by COVID-19 pandemic in the state. According to the governor who said: “It has been observed that the effect of the pandemic is a global problem which has its origin in the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.” The governor made this known in his Sallah message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mukthar Gidado yesterday facilitating with the state citizens on a Sallah Celebrations. He added: “I want to appeal to you to bear with the situation which is temporary. As responsive Government, we will continue to render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the hardship on our people.” He also emphasized the need for people to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another. As well as pray for the prevailing peace in the State to be sustained.
