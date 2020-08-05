Business

COVID-19: Wema Bank unveils collateral-free SME loans

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on COVID-19: Wema Bank unveils collateral-free SME loans

Wema Bank Pl has made available SME loan products that are collateral free to support businesses in a bid to continue in its responsibility to support fight against the ongoing global health crisis. According to a statement from the bank, businesses in need of working capital finance can get up to N10 million without collateral to meet their short-term business needs.

This facility is available for business owners who are in segments such as trade / general commerce, schools, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres. Also, in the bank’s quest to enhance reach and accessibility of these facilities, it has made it available to both new and existing customers of the bank (including those doing business with their personal names).

The bank noted that following the recent donation of palliatives to several affected communities, Wema Bank has now intensified efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by also providing these products to assist businesses that are negatively affected and in need of fund. The bank is offering up to N5 million without collateral and up to 12 months repayment period to businesses that are doing trading or general commerce while school owners can get up to N10 million without collateral with also 12 months repayment period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Access Bank completes acquisition of Kenyan Transnational Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Access Bank Plc yesterday announced the completion of acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc.   The bank in a notice to the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange said the acquisition followed the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfillment of all conditions precedent to completion.   According to Access Bank, “the bank’s vision […]
Business

COVID-19: Aviation palliatives ready soon, says Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Sector ready for flight resumption The much awaited bailout for the aviation industry is set to be announced any time from now according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.     There are indications that the Federal Government had concluded the decision to assist the sector with $57.8 million (about N 26,125,600,000).   Sirika, […]
Business

Group describes revelations from NDDC as nauseating

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Niger Delta-based civil society organisation – Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice – has noted with great concern and total displeasure the on-going massive looting, corruption, abuse of office and impunity in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) perpetuated by interim management committee under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. […]

%d bloggers like this: