COVID-19: We’re moving towards peak in Bayelsa – Dr Apoku

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Inodu Apoku on Wednesday warned that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the next few weeks disclosing that a lot of people are going to get infected.

Insisting that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, he urged Bayelsans not to be afraid, maintaining that the surveillance team was on top of the situation.

Speaking to new Telegraph in Yenagoa, Dr Apoku Inodu urged them to go about their normal businesses.

He said: “What is going to happen is that the number will continue to increase. We are moving towards the peak of the infection in Bayelsa State. The number will continue to increase until it will stabilize.

“It will straighten up and deepen. By the time it deepens, then we are out.

“In the course of this a lot of people are going to be infected. The surveillance team will pick them out get them tested treated isolated quarantined and all of that will be done.”

Urging them to confine themselves to the COVID-19 protocols, he said: “Bayelsans should not be afraid. The government is ready and is doing everything possible to see that Bayelsans are very well protected.”

The chairman assured that the state’s screening centre will be ready by the end the month adding that all the necessary measures were being put in place to make sure that the screenings will be done in the state.

The Task Force Chairman said: “Shell brought in the most modern PCR equipment. It is to get people trained, get a few cabinets and a few reagents. Once we set it up, we now bring in the NCDC. By the end of the month, we should be inviting NCDC to come and look at it and certify the place. Once that is done, we are good to go.”

He, however, cautioned that some churches are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols and advised them to do so.

